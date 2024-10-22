Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Congress releases first list of 21 candidates. Full details here

As Jharkhand gears up for the Assembly polls, the Congress party has announced its first list of 21 candidates, setting the stage for a fierce contest against the BJP and its allies. Key figures include Ajoy Kumar and Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon, highlighting party strategies and alliances.

Written By Livemint
Published22 Oct 2024, 06:28 AM IST
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Congress releases first list of 21 candidates. Full details here
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Congress releases first list of 21 candidates. Full details here(Congress-X)

The Congress party released its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls on Monday night. Voting will be held for 81 seats of Jharkhand in two phases on November 13 and 20. The results will be announced on November 23.

Senior Congress leader and the party's in-charge for Tripura, Odisha and Nagaland, Ajoy Kumar, will contest the election from the Jamshedpur East constituency.

The former police officer, who has been a Lok Sabha MP from Jamshedpur in the past, is contesting the Assembly polls this time.

 

The party had fielded Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon from the Lohardaga seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Oraon, also a former police officer, is a former Jharkhand Congress chief.

Tirkey to contest from Mandar

Among others, Shipli Neha Tirkey has been fielded from the Mandar (ST) constituency. She is the incumbent MLA from the seat. Her father, Bandhu Tirkey, is the chairman of the Congress's manifesto committee for the Jharkhand polls.

Also Read | Meet Ajay Kumar Singh, the new DGP of poll-bound Jharkhand

Earlier, the top Congress leadership, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with several senior leaders, deliberated on the candidates' names at a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee.

The Congress is in an alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in Jharkhand and currently shares power in the eastern state.

On October 19, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its first list of 66 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections.

The saffron party is contesting on 68 of the 81 assembly seats in the state, leaving the rest for its NDA allies - All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

Also Read | Congress-JMM announce seat sharing agreement for Jharkhand polls, RJD says all…

AJSU will contest on 10 seats, JDU on 2 seats and LJP will contest the lone seat of Chatra.

The BJP is looking to wrest Jharkhand from the JMM-Congress alliance in the two-phase polls.

(With PTI inputs)

 

Key Takeaways
  • The Congress party is strategically fielding experienced candidates to strengthen its position in Jharkhand.
  • The political landscape is competitive, with the BJP aiming to regain control amidst an alliance of Congress and JMM.
  • Understanding candidate backgrounds can provide insight into party strategies and voter preferences in the upcoming elections.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 06:28 AM IST
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Congress releases first list of 21 candidates. Full details here

