Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Last day of campaigning for phase 1 polling today, Amit Shah to address 3 rallies

As the last day of campaigning for Jharkhand's phase 1 polling arrives, Amit Shah gears up to address three key rallies. With 2.6 crore voters poised to cast their ballots, both the NDA and the INDIA bloc are intensifying their efforts to secure victory in this critical election.

Livemint
Updated11 Nov 2024, 12:31 PM IST
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Last day of campaigning for phase 1 polling today, Amit Shah to address 3 rallies
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Last day of campaigning for phase 1 polling today, Amit Shah to address 3 rallies(PTI)

Curtains will come down on campaigning for the 43 Assembly seats of Jharkhand going to the polls in the first phase on November 13. The second phase of voting for the remaining 38 seats will be held on November 20. Votes will be counted on November 23.

Both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the the INDIA bloc are pulling out all the stops to secure victory in the state.

Also Read | Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election dates 2024: Know all numbers and full schedule

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wooED the tribal population, which makes up 26 per cent of the 2.6 crore voters across the state’s 24 districts. On the last day of campaigning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is addressing three rallies in the poll-bound state.

Shah's first rally is in the Saraikela constituency, seen to be the stronghold of former Chief Minister Champai Soren, who joined the BJP from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) recently and will be the BJP’s candidate from the seat. Later, Shah will proceed to Simdega Assembly constituency where he will address a public gathering before finishing the day’s campaign in the Tamar Assembly seat with a meeting in support of JD(U) candidate Gopal Krishna Patar.

Also Read | ’Our ancestors did jihad against Britishers…’: Owaisi to Fadnavis

In the 2019 Assembly Elections,Jharkhand Mukti Morcha(JMM) emerged as the largest party with 30 seats, while the BJP bagged 25 seats, and the Congress won 16 seats. Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) got three seats, while All Jharkhand Students Union won 2 seats.

JMM formed government with the support of Congress and RJD. The alliance – part of INDIA bloc – is contesting the 2024 assembly election again with Hemant Soren-led JMM set to contest 43 seats. The Congress has fielded candidates from 30 constituencies. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is contesting six seats while the Left parties have fielded candidates on three seats.

‘Ek rahenge toh safe rahenge’

On November 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the Congress and its allies want to divide the OBC community by pitting sub-castes against each other for political gains. Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Bokaro, Modi used the slogan: "Ek rahenge toh safe rahenge". The slogan, which means "we will be safe if we are united", appealed to the backward castes to stay united.

Also Read | Decoding ‘Special 65’ campaign by RSS ahead of Maharashtra Elections 2024

Later in the day, Modi hosted a 3-km-long roadshow in Ranchi, covering four constituencies and expected to draw two lakh attendees.

As many 2.6 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the two-phase polling. This include 1.31 crore male voters, 1.29 crore female voters, 11.84 lakh first-time voters, and 66.84 lakh young voters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the Congress and its allies want to divide the OBC community by pitting sub-castes against each other for political gains.

Key Takeaways
  • Jharkhand’s 2024 Assembly Elections feature a significant voter base, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 66.84 lakh young voters.
  • Both the NDA and the INDIA bloc are investing heavily in their campaigns, with key rallies and strategic candidate placements.
  • The tribal population plays a crucial role, making up 26% of the electorate in Jharkhand, influencing party strategies.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 12:31 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsJharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Last day of campaigning for phase 1 polling today, Amit Shah to address 3 rallies

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    821.30
    12:32 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    15.6 (1.94%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.45
    12:32 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2.1 (-1.42%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    226.55
    12:32 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    4.55 (2.05%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    139.85
    12:32 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -0.55 (-0.39%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    577.75
    12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    8.9 (1.56%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.55
    12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.39%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    730.60
    12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2.45 (-0.33%)

    Page Industries share price

    47,602.30
    12:21 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -385.5 (-0.8%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Asian Paints share price

    2,548.00
    12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -221.25 (-7.99%)

    Aarti Industries share price

    436.85
    12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -37.9 (-7.98%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,900.70
    12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -155.1 (-7.54%)

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    1,942.40
    12:16 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -120.25 (-5.83%)
    More from Top Losers

    Power Finance Corp share price

    484.00
    12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    34.55 (7.69%)

    Swan Energy share price

    557.75
    12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    36.4 (6.98%)

    Biocon share price

    341.55
    12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    20.3 (6.32%)

    Endurance Technologies share price

    2,531.30
    12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    106 (4.37%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.00-600.00
      Chennai
      78,781.00-600.00
      Delhi
      78,933.00-600.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.00-600.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.