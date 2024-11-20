Jharkhand Assembly Election: In 2019, JMM won 13 of 38 seats voting today; BJP bagged 12, Congress 8

Jharkhand Assembly Election: As voting unfolds in Jharkhand's assembly elections, the JMM-led INDIA alliance faces off against the BJP-led NDA. With significant stakes and key candidates, the outcome will shape the region's political landscape for years.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated20 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Jharkhand Assembly Election: Voting is underway on 38 seats in the second and final phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections today, November 20. The first phase of voting for 43 seats was held on November 13. 

The results will be announced on November 23.

Over 1.23 crore voters, including 61 lakh women, are eligible to cast their votes in today’s phase in the 81-member house. Prominent candidates whose fate will be sealed today include Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and his sister-in-law Sita Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

The contest in Jharkhand is between the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

JMM bagged 13, BJP 12 in phase 2 in 2019

Of the 38 seats voting today in the second phase, the JMM had won 13 seats in 2019 assembly elections. The BJP won 12 while eight seats went to the Congress party. The All Jharkhand Students Union won two seats while the remaining were bagged by others.

In terms of vote share, the BJP had 33.4 per cent vote share from the seats polling in today's phase. The JMM had 18.5 per cent vote share while the Congress had about 14 per cent vote share.

JMM formed government in 2019

The JMM emerged as the largest party with 30 seats in the 2019 Assembly Elections. The BJP won 25 seats. The Congress won 16 seats, the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) got three seats, while the All Jharkhand Students Union won two seats in 2019 polls.

Over 1.23 crore voters, including 61 lakh women, are eligible to cast their votes.

The JMM formed a government with the support of the Congress and the RJD. The alliance is contesting the 2024 assembly election again, with Hemant Soren-led JMM contesting 43 of the 81 seats in the assembly. The Congress has fielded candidates in 30 seats. The Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) is contesting six seats and the Left parties are contesting three seats.

In the NDA bloc, the BJP is contesting on 68 seats, while its alliance partner All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) has fielded candidate in 10 seats. The Janata Dal (United) is contesting two seats and the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is contesting from a lone seat in Jharkhand polls.

Key Takeaways
  • The JMM formed a government with the support of Congress and RJD in 2019 and aims to retain power in 2024.
  • Voting is crucial with over 1.23 crore voters participating in the assembly elections.
  • The outcome of these elections will influence Jharkhand’s governance and political alliances moving forward.

