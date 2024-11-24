Election Result: Record women MLAs and older leadership – what does the new Jharkhand assembly look like?

Election Result: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led INDIA bloc won 56 seats, retaining power in the 81-member Assembly in the elections, the results of which were declared on November 23.
The ruling alliance, comprising the JMM, the Congress, the CPI(ML)L and the RJD, has improved its 2019 score. The JMM, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has won 34 seats.
The Congress won 16 seats, the RJD won four seats and the CPI(ML)L won two seats , according to Election Commission of India data. The RJD won four seats.
In the opposition National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) 24 seats, the BJP won 21 seats, and the AJSU, LJP and JD-U won one seat each.
In the 2019 Assembly elections, the JMM emerged as the largest party with 30 seats, while the BJP bagged 25 seats. The Congress won 16 seats. The JMM formed a government with the support of Congress and RJD.
Jharkhand has had five assemblies since 2000 when it was bifurcated from Bihar. The new, 6th assembly, has elected highest-ever women MLA's, according to analysis by PRS legislative research (PRS).
Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess