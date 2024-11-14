Jharkhand Assembly Election: Richest candidate in phase 2 has ₹400 crore net worth. Who is he?

In the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, the richest candidate, Aquil Akhtar, boasts a staggering 400 crore in assets, while others declare as little as 100. This stark contrast highlights the wealth disparity among candidates as the state prepares for a pivotal electoral battle.

Gulam Jeelani
Updated14 Nov 2024, 07:39 PM IST
Jharkhand Assembly Election: Richest candidate in phase 2 has <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>400 crore net worth. Who is he?
Jharkhand Assembly Election: Richest candidate in phase 2 has ₹400 crore net worth. Who is he?

Jharkhand Assembly Election: The richest candidate in the Phase 2 of Jharkhand Assembly election has declared net worth of about 400 crore. The candidate with the lowest assets has declared a net worth of 100.

The second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls for 38 seats is scheduled on November 20. The first phase for 43 seats was held on November 13. The votes of all 81 seats will be counted on November 23 along with that of Maharashtra.

Also Read | Jharkhand Polls: Phase 1 records 66% voter turnout, slightly better than 2019

The contest in Jharkhand is between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led INDIA bloc and the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

In the 2019 Assembly Elections for 81 seats, the JMM emerged as the largest party with 30 seats, while the BJP bagged 25 seats. The Congress won 16 seats, the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) got three seats, while All Jharkhand Students Union won 2 seats.

Who is the richest candidate in Phase 2?

Samajwadi Party's (SP) candiate from Pakur seat, Aquil Akhtar is the richest candidate in Phase 2, according to election watchdog, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Akhtar is a former MLA from Pakur seat seat had declared around 43 lakh in movable assets for self and another 55 lakh for spouse.

He has declared 400 crore as immovable assets (self) and another 2 crore for his wife in his election affidavit.

Among the immovable assets, Akhtar has declared residential buildings spread over 175,572 square feet of land valued around 150 crore and non-agricultural land valued at 125 crore in his affidavit. He also owns agricultural land worth 125 crore, as per his election affidavit.

Akhtar is followed by Niranjan Rai, independent candidate from Dhanwar seat. Raihas declared assets worth over 137 crore. The third in the list is Aazad Samaj Party's (Kanshi Ram) Dhanwar candidate Mohammad Danish, who has declared assets worth over 32 crore, the ADR analysis said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Election: In 2019, JMM won 17 of 43 seats voting in phase 1 today

Jharkhand Peoples Party candidate Elian Hansdak, contesting from Maheshpur seat has declared zero assets.

Candidate with 100 assets?

Among candidate with lowest assets, Rajeshwar Mahto contesting from Silli seat as an independent candidate has declared 100 total assets. Jitender Oraon, another independent candidate from Khijri seat has net worth of 2,500.

Overall, out of the 522 candidates, 127 (24 per cent) are crorepatis in the second phase of polling in Jharkhand.

Aquil Akhtar declared <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>400 crore in assets, making him the richest candidate in Phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly election.
Among the 522 candidates, 127 are crorepatis, showcasing the wealth disparity in Jharkhand's political landscape.

Among the major parties 23(72%) out of 32 candidates analysed from the BJP, 18(90%) out of 20 candidates analysed from the JMM, 10(83%) out of 12 candidates analysed from the Congress, 5(83%) out of 6 candidates analysed from AJSU Party, 4(17%) out of 24 candidates analysed from BSP and 2(100%) out of 2 candidates analysed from RJD have declared assets valued more than 1 crore.

Kandomani Bhumij, an independent candidate who contested from the Potka (ST) constituency in East Singhbhum district, was the wealthiest candidate in the first phase of Jharkhand assembly election.She had declared total assets valued at 80 crore.

Key Takeaways
  • Wealth disparity among candidates is significant, with some declaring assets in crores while others report negligible amounts.
  • The political landscape in Jharkhand features a high percentage of wealthy candidates, raising questions about representation.
  • The upcoming elections will determine the balance of power between the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-led NDA.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 07:39 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsJharkhand Assembly Election: Richest candidate in phase 2 has ₹400 crore net worth. Who is he?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,859.35
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -5.1 (-0.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.00-10.00
      Chennai
      76,861.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,013.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.