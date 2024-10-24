Jharkhand Elections: Hemant Soren files nomination from Barhait seat; calls Himanta Sarma ’Pravaasi CM’ in BJP jibe

Jharkhand Assembly Elections:On Thursday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren submitted his nomination for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) recently released its first list of 35 candidates, confirming Soren’s candidacy from the Barhait constituency and Kalpana Soren from Gandey.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Soren's Barbs at the Opposition In a pointed remark aimed at the Opposition, particularly Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, CM Soren stated, “Pravaasi CM (Himanta Biswa Sarma) is here and not only him but all the so-called big leaders of their party are here. They are here for a few days; after that, they won't be found here. They are doing their work; I am doing mine...”

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Schedule Confirmed The assembly elections will occur in two phases, scheduled for November 13 and 20, with results expected on November 23.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's Criticism of Dynastic Politics On October 23, Himanta Biswa Sarma publicly lambasted the JMM for engaging in "dynastic politics," highlighting the familial ties among their candidates.

Assam CM Sarma, who serves as the BJP's Jharkhand election co-in-charge, pointed to the inclusion of Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana, and his brother Basant Soren in the candidate list.

Sarma remarked, "The JMM's candidate list clearly reflects dynastic politics," emphasising the apparent nepotism.

Key Candidates from JMM Hemant Soren, the sitting MLA for the Barhait (ST) constituency in Sahibganj district, previously won his seat in the 2019 assembly elections with a margin of 25,740 votes against BJP’s Simon Malto.

His wife, Kalpana Soren, also boasts an electoral victory, having won the Gandey bypoll by 27,149 votes over BJP's Dilip Kumar Verma, following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

In the JMM's first candidate list, Basant Soren will contest from Dumka, while Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindranath Mahto will stand from Nala.

Additionally, Minister Mithilesh Thakur is set to contest from Garhwa, Sonu Sudivya from Giridih, and Bebi Devi from Dumri.

Other candidates include MT Raja from Rajmahal seat, Dhananjay Soren from Boriyo, Hafizul Hasan from Madhupur, Bebi Devi from Damuri, Baidhnath Ram from Latehar and Kedar Hazra from Jamua seat.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Ongoing Campaign Developments The JMM has released three candidate lists as it gears up for the elections, showcasing its strategic approach to secure a stronghold in the Jharkhand Assembly.