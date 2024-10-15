Jharkhand assembly elections: PM Modi to chair BJP Central Election Committee meeting today. What’s on agenda?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee will hold a meeting on Tuesday evening at the party's national headquarters to discuss candidate names for the Jharkhand assembly polls.

Attendees will include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, BJP election in-charge for Jharkhand Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Co-in charge Himanta Biswa Sarma, and other Central Election Committee members, ANI reported.

Before this crucial CEC meet, BJP top leadership had held a Jharkhand core group meeting on October 7 under the leadership of BJP National President JP Nadda at his residence.

Earlier, the Jharkhand BJP unit prepared a list of three candidates from each constituency of Jharkhand.

On October 7th, at a crucial meeting with BJP president JP Nadda, the state BJP unit finalised on one name out of three, sources told ANI.

A meeting took place at BJP national president JP Nadda's residence where Jharkhand unit leaders were present including Union minister Sanjay Seth, Annapurna Devi, Leader Babu Lal Marandi and other Jharkhand leaders. BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh was also present.

An earlier source told ANI that the final decision on the candidate name will be only clear after the CEC meeting.

Regarding the candidate selection criteria in the upcoming polls, sources further told ANI that the party has sought suggestions on four grounds.

These include suggestions from Mandal-level workers, suggestions from members of Parliament, and three names finalised based on a party survey and a detailed discussion with the people of Jharkhand.

A senior leader in the know of seat distribution said that BJP will likely give 9 seats to AJSU, 2 to JDU and 1 seat to LJP, although LJP was asking for 4 seats.

Winability is the only criterion that BJP has focused on in candidate selection. The party will not shy away from giving tickets to the family members of senior leaders.

On all 28 tribal-dominated seats, the party will be fielding tribal candidates.

Sources told ANI that the party will likely win 35 plus seats out of 53 non-tribal seats.

The party feels that Champai Soren has a good hold over 14 seats, and the party is confident of winning at least seven seats surrounding the Kolhan Belt.

Arjun Munda, Former Union Minister Champai Soren, Former CM Jharkhand, Soren's family granddaughter, and Sita Soren's elder daughter's name are also on the candidates list.

The BJP source claims that women voters are responding positively to the central government's “Gogo Didi” scheme in Jharkhand, ANI reported.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan plays a key role in this initiative, drawing from his experience with the successful "Ladali Bahna" scheme in Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan's involvement will boost BJP's prospects in the upcoming polls.

Additionally, Hemant Vishwa Sharma and Shivraj Singh Chouhan are working together to connect with party workers and enhance their morale, which should yield positive results.

The paper leak issue in Jharkhand is indeed expected to cause a major setback to the government, according to the BJP.

Earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan makes a significant announcement. He told ANI that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented in Jharkhand to identify and deport foreign infiltrators and that BJP's detailed vision document for Jharkhand will be released soon.

He said this election is not just about forming a government, but about saving Jharkhand.

“We pledge to protect our daughters, land, and livelihood (Beti, Maaati, aur Roti),” Chauhan said.

Further, he said that the Bangladeshi infiltrators are altering Jharkhand's demography, reducing the tribal population in Santhal Pargana from 44% to 28%.

He also said that the Hindu populations was also affected due to these infiltrators and that The Hemant Soren-led government is shielding infiltrators for vote bank politics.

Infiltrators are getting Aadhaar and voter ID cards, posing a significant threat to the country; tribal girls are being tricked into marriages, leading to land grabbing, said Shivraj Singh Chouhan.