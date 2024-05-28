'Jharkhand district changed Sunday holidays to Fridays': PM Modi says Opposition 'now fighting Christians'
PM Modi said Sundays are linked to Christians and one district in Jharkhand had changed it, adding that the Opposition is now ‘fighting Christians too’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a jibe at the Jharkhand government after an investigation found that some schools in Jamtara had switched their official holiday to Friday instead of universally accepted Sunday. PM Modi said Sundays are linked to Christians and one district in Jharkhand had changed it, adding that the Opposition is now “fighting Christians too".