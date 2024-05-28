Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a jibe at the Jharkhand government after an investigation found that some schools in Jamtara had switched their official holiday to Friday instead of universally accepted Sunday. PM Modi said Sundays are linked to Christians and one district in Jharkhand had changed it, adding that the Opposition is now “fighting Christians too". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing an election rally in Dumka of Jharkhand, PM Narendra Modi said, “In our country, there is a holiday on Sunday. When the British used to rule here, the Christian community used to celebrate the holiday…Sunday is not linked to Hindus but to the Christian community. It has been a holiday since 200-300 years. Now, they have put a lock on Sunday holiday in one district and said that the holiday will be on Friday. First, they fought with Hindus, now they are fighting with Christians. What is going on?"

Reversing the decision made two years earlier by 43 state-run schools to change their weekly holiday to Friday, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government, in 2022, reinstated Sunday as official day of holiday. Later an investigation found that some schools in the minority-dominated areas of Jamtara had changed their official holiday to Fridays. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Dumka MP and BJP leader Sunil Soren objected to it, Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari said there was nothing wrong in it as majority of students belonged to the Muslim community. Also Read | PM Modi says stock markets will hit record high on 4th June: Should you invest more?

“The Dumka MP is giving a trivial matter a communal colour. What is wrong in observing a weekly holiday on any other day than Sunday, especially where the bulk of the students come from the Muslim community?" he was quoted as saying by Business Standard.

In the Dumka rally, PM Narendra Modi also accused the INDIA bloc of sheltering the infiltrators in the Naxal-affected area. Also Read | THESE stocks to gain if PM Narendra Modi re-elected, says Motilal Oswal's chief Raamdeo Agarwal {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking a swipe at the JMM, PM Modi said, "Now, the problem of infiltrators has arisen as a big problem in Jharkhand. As a result, the number of tribals is rapidly decreasing in many areas and the number of infiltrators is increasing. The safety and lives of tribal daughters have come in danger. Who are these infiltrators who are a threat to our daughters? Why is the JMM shielding them?" PM Modi asked.

