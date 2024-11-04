Jharkhand Election 2024: A review of the outgoing 5th assembly before the upcoming polls, with key figures

Jharkhand Election 2024: Elections to the elect 6th Jharkhand Legislative Assembly will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20.
The results of the Assembly Electionswill be declared on November 23. The Assembly has 81 seats. A political party or an alliance needs at least 41 seats to form the government.
In the 2019 Assembly Elections,Jharkhand Mukti Morcha(JMM) emerged as the largest party with 30 seats, while theBharatiya Janata Party(BJP) bagged 25 seats, and the Congress won 16 seats. Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) got three seats, while All Jharkhand Students Union won 2 seats.
JMM formed government with the support of Congress and RJD. The alliance – part of INDIA bloc – is contesting the 2024 assembly election again with Hemant Soren-led JMM set to contest 43 seats. The Congress will field candidates from 30 constituencies. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will contest six seats while the Left parties will contest three seats.
Addressing a rally in Jharkhand on November 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence that history will be scripted in Jharkhand this time with BJP winning highest number of seats.
PRS Legislative Research, an independent research institute, examined the functioning of theoutgoing Jharkhand between January 2020 and August 2024. Here are some key findings:
