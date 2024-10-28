As Jharkhand gears up for assembly elections, former Congress working president Manas Sinha switches allegiance to the BJP, citing a lack of respect within his former party. This move raises questions about the political landscape just weeks before crucial polls.

Former Jharkhand Congress working president Manas Sinha joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, weeks ahead of the assembly polls in the state. Sinha was reportedly unhappy with the Congress party for deniying him a ticket in the upcoming assembly polls.

Manas was welcomed into the saffron party by Jharkhand BJP working president Ravindra Rai and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also BJP's state election co-incharge, during a ceremony at the party's headquarters.

"I have served the Congress party and held different posts for the past 27 years. But, there is no respect left for dedicated workers in the party. So, I decided to join the BJP," Sinha said after joining the saffron camp.

Sinha said he resigned from all posts of the Congress party.

Sinha reportedly wanted for the Congress’s ticket from Garhwa district’s Bhawnathpur seat, which was allocated to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) as part of the INDIA bloc seat-sharing pact.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly are scheduled on November 13 and November 20. The votes will be counted on November 23.

Sarma alleged that there is no importance to the workers in the Congress, who dedicated their lives for the party. He said Sinha's experience would be utilised at the state level to strengthen the party and win elections.

Congress gives tickets to those who abuse PM Modi: Sarma Sarma alleged that poll tickets in the Congress party are given on three parameters – first offer funds to the party, second be associated with reputed families of MLA, MP or minister and third abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On a question of JMM's demand for the removal of Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sarma said that this might be the first time when a ruling party is demanding for an officer's removal.

"The officer has been appointed by the ruling government. Now, it is demanding his removal. Actually, they wanted the officer to help them politically but it is not happening," Sarma said.

The ruling JMM in Jharkhand wrote to the Election Commission on Sunday and demanded the removal of Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar and two senior IPS officers, alleging that they were working in favour of the BJP.