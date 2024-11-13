Jharkhand Election 2024 Phase 1 Live updates: Jharkhand is set to vote in the first phase of Assembly elections today, November 13. Voters across 43 assembly constituencies in 15 districts will cast their ballots in the first phase. The second phase of election for 38 seats is scheduled for November 20. The results will be declared on November 23.
Today's voting will decide the fate of 683 candidates. The seats voting today include 17 general seats, 20 reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and six for Scheduled Castes.
Voting begins at 7 AM at 15,344 polling stations. It will continue till 5 pm.
The contest in Jharkhand is between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led INDIA bloc and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance.
In the 2019 Assembly Elections, JMM emerged as the largest party with 30 seats, while the BJP bagged 25 seats. The Congress won 16 seats, the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) got three seats, while All Jharkhand Students Union won 2 seats.
JMM formed a government with the support of Congress and RJD. The alliance – part of INDIA bloc – is contesting the 2024 assembly election again with Hemant Soren-led JMM contesting 43 of the 81 seats in the assembly. The Congress has fielded candidates in 30 seats. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is contesting six seats while the Left parties are contesting three seats.
Wayanad Bypoll
Voting is also being held for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll where Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her debut. Vadra is seeking retain the party's stronghold that her brother, Rahul Gandhi, won in the past two Lok Sabha elections. Rahul vacated Wayanad and retained Raebareli after he won both the seats in Lok Sabha election 2024.
Bypolls are also being geld across 33 assembly seats across 11 state today. The 33 bypolls seats include seven in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal and five in Assam. The six assembly seats in West Bengal are Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai and Madarihat. In Assam, polling will be held in Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, Sidli and Dholai seats.
