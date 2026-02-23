Jharkhand Municipal election 2026 LIVE: Polling underway for 48 urban local bodies amid tight security

Jharkhand local body elections 2026 LIVE: Voting is underway for 48 urban local bodies (ULBs) across Jharkhand on Monday, amid tight security, with over 43 lakh voters eligible to decide the fate of 6,000-plus candidates in the fray.

Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. Over 43.43 lakh voters, including 21.31 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections.

"The elections are underway for the posts of mayors and chairpersons in 48 ULBs, and councillors in 1,042 wards across nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats," State Election Commission (SEC) secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad said, reported PTI.

562 candidates in the fray As many as 562 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray for the posts of mayor and chairperson, while 5,562 candidates, including 2,727 women, are contesting the posts of ward councillors.

Prasad said adequate security arrangements have been made in all the booths.

A total of 4,307 polling booths have been set up for the elections. Of these, 896 have been identified as hyper-sensitive and 2,445 as sensitive.

Jharkhand Municipal election 2026 LIVE Updates 10:52 am: Jharkhand Governor casts vote, appeals citizens to take part in democratic process Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Governor of Jharkhand, cast his vote at Model Polling Station No. 20 set up at the ATI building.

“Voting is an essential part of democracy, and I urge all voter brothers and sisters to exercise their right to vote. Whom to vote for is entirely their choice, but especially in local body elections, it is important to think carefully about whom we elect, someone who is concerned about our area and our state, and who works towards keeping our city clean. This should be a shared priority for all of us,” Gangwar said, according to PTI.

He added, “Through you, I would like to appeal to all voters that if they have not voted yet, they should definitely cast their vote today and participate actively in the democratic process”

10:40 am: BJP MP Sanjay Seth casts his vote at a Ranchi's pooling booth | Video

10:30 am: What did Jharkhand State Election Commissioner say? Alka Tiwari, State Election Commissioner of Jharkhand State Election Commission, said that general elections will be conducted in 48 municipalities across the state, as per ANI.

She noted that these municipalities include nine municipal corporations, 20 municipal councils, and 19 nagar panchayats. Elections will be held in 1,087 wards, where ward councillors, mayors, and chairpersons will be chosen through direct voting on a non-party basis.

She further explained that the posts of deputy mayor and vice-chairperson will remain unreserved and will be filled through an indirect election process.

She added, "Male voters are 2207203, female voters are 21,26,227. Third genders are 144 in number. The identity are EPIC given by the Election Commission, passport, driving licence, PAN card, Aadhar Card and job card having a photo, smart card will be considered valid. Total polling booths are 4304. For disabled people ramp will be provided.”