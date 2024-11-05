The INDIA bloc, including Congress, JMM, RJD, and CPI-M, unveiled a joint manifesto for Jharkhand Assembly elections, promising seven guarantees. Voting will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with results on November 23.

The INDIA bloc alliance comprising the Congress, the JMM, the RJD and the CPI-M released joint manifesto for Jharkhand Assembly elections announcing seven guarantees. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren were present at the release of manifesto in Ranchi.

"Whenever we talk about any guarantees, PM Narendra Modi immediately criticises it... PM Modi came here and during his speech, he mentioned my name and said that there is no reliability of Congress' guarantees... Congress fulfils all its guarantees but Modi's guarantees never get fulfilled," Kharge said at the event.

The 81-member Jharkhand assembly is voting in two phases – November 13 and 20. The results will be announced on November 23.

In the 2019Assembly Elections,Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) emerged as the largest party with 30 seats, while theBharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 25 seats, and the Congress won 16 seats. Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) got three seats, while All Jharkhand Students Union won 2 seats.

The JMM formed government with the support of Congress and RJD. The alliance – part of INDIA bloc – is contesting the 2024 assembly election again with Hemant Soren-led JMM set to contest 43 seats. The Congress will field candidates from 30 constituencies. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will contest six seats while the Left parties will contest three seats.

The seven guarantees in the manifesto are: Bringing policy based on the Khatiyan of 1932 along with the implementation of the Sarna Religion Code.

2,500 under the Maiya Samman Scheme from December 2024. Constitution of Backward Class Commission and ensuring protection of interests of minorities.

LPG cylinders at ₹ 450 per family and the ration quantity to be increased to 7 kg per person.

Employment to 10 lakh youngsters, family health cover up to ₹ 15 lakh.

15 lakh. Degree colleges at every block, engineering, medical colleges, universities and 500 acre industrial park in every district.

MSP of rice to be increased from ₹ 2,400 to ₹ 3,200 along with 50 per cent increase in rates of other crops.