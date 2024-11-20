Jharkhand Exit Poll Results: BJP-led NDA likely to wrest power from JMM-Congress-RJD

Jharkhand Exit Poll Results: Several exit poll results predicted a tight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc on Wednesday. However, three exit poll results gave an edge to the NDA over the ruling INDIA bloc.

There are a total of 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly. A political party needs to win 41 seats to form government in the state. Jharkhand is currently ruled by the INDIA bloc – the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

In the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly Election, the Hemant Soren-led JMM contested 43 seats, the Congress fielded candidates for 30 seats, and the RJD fought for six seats, while the Left parties contested three seats. They all are part of the INDIA bloc.

Meanwhile, the NDA comprises the BJP, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Jharkhand Exit Poll Results: That they say? The Times Now-JVC exit poll predicted 40-44 seats for the BJP and its allies, and 30-40 seats for the INDIA bloc partners. Meanwhile, Matrize and People Pulse exit polls also gave an edge to the BJP-led NDA. Check out numbers below:

Jharkhand Exit Poll BJP+ INDIA bloc Others Times Now JVC 40-44 30-40 1-1 Matrize 42-47 25-30 1-4 Peoples Pulse BJP: 42-48 seats; AJSU: 2-5 seats JMM: 16-23; Congress: 8-14

While these exit polls predicted a clear win for the BJP-led NDA, Axis My India exit poll said the JMM and its INDIA allies might retain Jharkhand.

Axis My India has predicted a lead by Congress-led INDIA bloc in the state with a share of 53 seats. BJP-led NDA alliance is seen to win 25 seats so far, according to the exit poll.

Axis My India's Pradeep Gupta told News18, “There is a clear pro-incumbency in favor of Hemant Soren, pro-government in Jharkhand.”