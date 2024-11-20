Jharkhand Exit Poll Results: BJP-led NDA likely to wrest power from JMM-Congress-RJD

Jharkhand Exit Poll Results: Three exit poll results gave an edge to the NDA over the ruling INDIA bloc. However, Axis My India exit poll said the JMM and its INDIA alies might retain Jharkhand.

Livemint
Updated20 Nov 2024, 07:51 PM IST
Jharkhand Exit Poll Results: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with his wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren during a meeting with LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP KC Venugopal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.
Jharkhand Exit Poll Results: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with his wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren during a meeting with LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP KC Venugopal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.(Hindustan Times)

Jharkhand Exit Poll Results: Several exit poll results predicted a tight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc on Wednesday. However, three exit poll results gave an edge to the NDA over the ruling INDIA bloc.

There are a total of 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly. A political party needs to win 41 seats to form government in the state. Jharkhand is currently ruled by the INDIA bloc – the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Also Read | Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE: BJP may retain Maharashtra, defeat JMM in Jharkhand

In the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly Election, the Hemant Soren-led JMM contested 43 seats, the Congress fielded candidates for 30 seats, and the RJD fought for six seats, while the Left parties contested three seats. They all are part of the INDIA bloc.

Meanwhile, the NDA comprises the BJP, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Also Read | Jharkhand Exit Polls 2024: Axis My India predicts INDIA’s lead with 53 seats

Jharkhand Exit Poll Results: That they say?

The Times Now-JVC exit poll predicted 40-44 seats for the BJP and its allies, and 30-40 seats for the INDIA bloc partners. Meanwhile, Matrize and People Pulse exit polls also gave an edge to the BJP-led NDA. Check out numbers below:

Jharkhand Exit PollBJP+INDIA blocOthers
Times Now JVC40-4430-401-1
Matrize42-4725-301-4
Peoples PulseBJP: 42-48 seats; AJSU: 2-5 seatsJMM: 16-23; Congress: 8-14 

While these exit polls predicted a clear win for the BJP-led NDA, Axis My India exit poll said the JMM and its INDIA allies might retain Jharkhand. 

Axis My India has predicted a lead by Congress-led INDIA bloc in the state with a share of 53 seats. BJP-led NDA alliance is seen to win 25 seats so far, according to the exit poll.

Axis My India's Pradeep Gupta told News18, “There is a clear pro-incumbency in favor of Hemant Soren, pro-government in Jharkhand.”

Also Read | Exit Polls: How accurate were predictions for Maharashtra, Jharkhand in 2019?

The Jharkhand Assembly Elections took place in two phases. The first phase of voting on 43 seats concluded on November 13. The second phase was held on November 20. The counting of votes for the Jharkhand election will be held on November 23

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Nov 2024, 07:51 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsJharkhand Exit Poll Results: BJP-led NDA likely to wrest power from JMM-Congress-RJD

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,095.00760.00
      Chennai
      77,101.00760.00
      Delhi
      77,253.00760.00
      Kolkata
      77,105.00760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.