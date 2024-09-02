J-K Assembly polls: Congress releases Phase 2 list, fields Tariq Hameed Karra from Central Shalteng in Srinagar

Congress released its second list of six candidates for Phase 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, including JKPCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra from Central Shalteng. The party, in alliance with the National Conference, has declared 15 candidates so far.

Livemint
Published2 Sep 2024, 06:25 PM IST
JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra on his arrival at party office, in Jammu(PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls: The Congress party released the list of candidates for Phase 2 of the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections on Monday following a crucial meeting of its Central Election Committee. The latest list includes key candidates, including Tariq Hameed Karra from Central Shalteng, who was appointed Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief in August.

The meeting, held at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, was attended by prominent figures, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, and general secretary KC Venugopal, among others.

Also Read | J-K Assembly Polls: Discontent in Kashmir BJP after resignations in Jammu

Other notable names in the Congress list for Phase 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections are Mumtaz Khan from Reasi, Bhupender Jamwal from Mata Vaishno Devi, Iftikhar Ahmed from Rajouri (ST), Shabbir Ahmed Khan from Thannamandi (ST), and Mohammad Shahnawaz Choudhary from Surankote (ST). These candidates will contest in the second phase of the three-phase elections.

The Congress party is contesting the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections in alliance with the National Conference and has announced 15 candidates so far.

The National Conference and Congress have agreed on a seat-sharing arrangement, with the National Conference set to contest 51 seats and the Congress 32 seats.

Also Read | Mehbooba Mufti not to contest Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls

Additionally, the CPI(M) and the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) have each been allocated one seat.

Last week, the Congress issued its first list of nine candidates for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, fielding party general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir from Dooru and former JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani from Banihal.

Also Read | J-K Assembly Polls: 279 candidates file nominations for phase 1 voting

The party also fielded Surinder Singh Channi from the Tral seat, Amanullah Mantoo from Devsar, Peerzada Mohammad Syed from Anantnag, Shaikh Zafarullah from Inderwal, Nadeem Sharief from Bhadarwah, Sheikh Riyaz from Doda and Pradeep Kumar Bhagat from Doda West.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections will be held in three phases – September 18, September 25, and October 1—with votes being counted on October 8.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Sep 2024, 06:25 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsJ-K Assembly polls: Congress releases Phase 2 list, fields Tariq Hameed Karra from Central Shalteng in Srinagar

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.90
    03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    3.75 (1.5%)

    Tata Steel

    152.85
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.90
    03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    -2.5 (-0.84%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    178.70
    03:48 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    1.75 (0.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jio Financial Services

    344.65
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    22.9 (7.12%)

    Aegis Logis

    802.95
    03:40 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    50.5 (6.71%)

    Adani Power

    670.45
    03:57 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    38.5 (6.09%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,945.20
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    104.75 (5.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,829.00-432.00
      Chennai
      73,685.00360.00
      Delhi
      73,541.00-360.00
      Kolkata
      73,829.00-72.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

      More From Popular in Elections
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue