The Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections mark a pivotal moment, with the BJP leading in 22 segments while former allies PDP struggle. This election, the first since Article 370's abrogation, reflects shifting alliances and voter sentiment after years of Central rule.

Voting is underway across 40 seats in seven districts in the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections today, October 1. The final phase of voting covers 24 seats in Jammu and 16 seats in Kashmir region of the erstwhile state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is the first assembly poll being held in Jammu and Kashmir in ten years to elect a government after over six years of Central rule. This is also the first assembly election exercise in the UT after abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

BJP had bagged 18 seats in 2024 In 2014 assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 18 of the 40 assembly segments voting today, according to a report in Indian Express. All these seats were in Jammu. Assembly seat boundaries were reorganised in 2022 delimitation exercise. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

J&K assembly had 87 seats before delimitation as against 90 seats now.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) won 7 of the 40 seats voting today while the National Conference (NC) had won 5 seats in 2014 assembly polls. The Congress bagged two seats while 4 seats went to independents.

Overall, the BJP had won 25 of the 87 seats in the assembly polls held in 2014. The PDP had won 28 and the NC had won 15 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The PDP-BJP government formed after the 2014 assembly elections could not last the full six-year term as BJP withdrew its support to the then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP in 2018.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under Central rule since then.

BJP upper hand in 2019, 2024 LS Polls In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP bagged 21 assembly segments voting today, according to the Indian Express report. The NC had won 8 while the PDP won none of the segments. 7 seats had gone to others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP continued its upper hand and bagged 22 assembly segments voting today. The NC and the Congress had bagged two seats each while the PDP won none. 14 seats had gone to others.

This time, while the former allies, the BJP and the PDP, are contesting elections separately, the NC and Congress have stitched up an alliance.