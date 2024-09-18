Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections have commenced for 24 seats across six districts. Voting will occur in three phases, concluding on October 8. The PDP, BJP, Congress, and NC are among the key players.

Voting is underway across 24 seats in six districts in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections today. The first phase covers 16 seats in Kashmir and eight seats in Jammu region.

Assembly elections are being held in the erstwhile state in three phases. The other two phases will be held on September 25 and October 1. The results will be announced on October 8.

In 2014 assembly elections, Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP had won 11 seats of the 24 seats voting today. The BJP and Congress four each while the Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference and CPI(M) had one one seat each.

The PDP-BJP government formed after 2014 assembly elections could not last the full 6-year term as BJP withdrew its support to former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2018.

PDP had won 21 assembly seats If one takes the delimitation 2022 in consideration, the PDP had won 21 assembly seats in 2014 assembly polls corresponding to to the post-delimitation seats voting in the first phase today, according to a report in Indian Express.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, held prior to the abrogation of Article 370 and the 2022 delimitation, the Congress was the leading party among the assembly segments going to polls in the first phase today with most votes in at least nine assembly segments, followed by the NC in six, the PDP in four and the BJP in two segments.

In 2024 LS polls NC led in 11 assembly segments

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the NC led in 11 assembly segments, followed by the PDP in five, the Congress in four and the BJP in three segments, according to a report in Indian Express.