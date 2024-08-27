J-K Assembly Polls: Omar Abdullah takes U-turn, to contest elections from Ganderbal constituency

Omar Abdullah, National Conference leader, announced his candidacy from Ganderbal for the 2024 Assembly elections, marking a significant shift after previously abstaining from electoral participation.

Written By Sayantani
Published27 Aug 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Anantnag: JNKC Vice President Omar Abdullah speaks to media during filing of nomination papers
Anantnag: JNKC Vice President Omar Abdullah speaks to media during filing of nomination papers(PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Polls 2024: National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah has announced his candidacy from the Ganderbal constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections.

This development marks a notable reversal for Omar Abdullah, who had previously chosen to abstain from electoral participation until the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. Abdullah's recent defeat in the Lok Sabha elections to the imprisoned Engineer Rashid in the Baramulla district further underscores the significance of this shift.

Also Read | JK Assembly polls 2024: NC’s manifesto released, Article 370 & 35A promised

On 16 August, National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah had said that he will lead the party in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections scheduled in three phases from September 18.

Also Read | At 86, Farooq Abdullah in the spotlight as son Omar may opt out of J-K polls

Ganderbal is considered NC strong hold. The seat had in the past elected three generations of Abdullah family — NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1977, his son Farooq Abdullah thrice in 1983, 1987 and 1996 and Omar Abdullah was elected in 2008.

On Tuesday, NC released a list of 32 candidates which included Omar Abdullah for the Ganderbal assembly seat, a constituency that he represented from 2009 to 2014 when he was the chief minister of the NC-Congress coalition government.

Omar Abdullah had dropped hints on Monday that he is likely to reconsider his decision of not contesting the polls.

Following the announcement of the NC and Congress seat-sharing arrangement on Monday, Omar Abdullah addressed the media, expressing his concerns about sending a "wrong signal" by having his party members contest and encouraging voters to support an assembly he himself might be perceived as dismissive of.

"I am conscious of one thing which I had not thought over fully, which is my mistake. If I was not ready to contest an election for an assembly, how can I get the people ready to vote for that assembly?" Abdullah explained.

He further questioned, "How can I hope that my colleagues will seek votes for an assembly which I am not ready to accept or may be suggesting that I look down upon? It has put a pressure on me and I do not want to give a wrong signal to the people."

 

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 02:58 PM IST
HomeElectionsJ-K Assembly Polls: Omar Abdullah takes U-turn, to contest elections from Ganderbal constituency

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    149.25
    03:16 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    13.9 (10.27%)

    Tata Power

    427.25
    03:16 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    4.8 (1.14%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,226.65
    03:16 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    13.75 (1.13%)

    GAIL India

    236.60
    03:16 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    1.35 (0.57%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CESC

    206.65
    03:01 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    18.1 (9.6%)

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    100.33
    03:01 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    7.83 (8.46%)

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports

    145.80
    03:01 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    10.6 (7.84%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    330.00
    03:01 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    20.75 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,059.00992.00
      Chennai
      73,195.00-157.00
      Delhi
      74,203.001,422.00
      Kolkata
      73,483.00131.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

      More From Popular in Elections
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue