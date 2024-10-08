J&K Election Result: MY Tarigami’s 5th win in a row – a defeat for Jamaat-backed politics in Kashmir’s Kulgam

In a significant electoral upset, MY Tarigami, the lone left leader in Kashmir, secured his Kulgam seat for the fifth consecutive time, defeating a Jamaat-e-Islami-backed candidate. His victory underscores a shift in voter sentiment and the resilience of democratic processes in Jammu and Kashmir.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published8 Oct 2024, 05:51 PM IST
M.Y. Tarigami (C), leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) arrives to address a campaign rally ahead of the assembly elections, in Kulgam on September 15, 2024. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP)
M.Y. Tarigami (C), leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) arrives to address a campaign rally ahead of the assembly elections, in Kulgam on September 15, 2024. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP)(AFP)

MY Tarigami, Kashmir's lone left leader, won the Assembly election from the Kulgam seat in Jammu and Kashmir for the fifth consecutive time. Tarigami defeated former member of banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Sayar Ahmad Reshi by more than 7800 votes, Election Commission of India said.

Tarigami secured 33,634 votes. His nearest rival and independent candidate Reshi bagged 25,796 votes. Reshi was contesting the polls for the first time.

Tarigami has consecutively won from the seat since 1996.

"I salute the people of Kulgam. They fought for Kulgam, for Kashmir, for the rights of the people of Kashmir and defeated those who became collaborators of the government," Tarigami was quoted as saying to NDTV.

Tarigami was backed by the National Conference (NC), which did not field a candidate in Kulgam. The People's Democratic Party candidate, Mohd Amin Dar, finished third.

Also Read | Election Results Reactions: BJP hails ‘democracy’ as trends show lead in Haryana

The NC-Congress alliance is all set to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir after bagging 49 seats in the 90-member assembly.

Jamaat-e-Islami was at the forefront of militancy in the Kashmir valley in the 1990s. The organisation was banned in 2019 but it decided to contest Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections as backed independent candidates.

Jamaat backed independents

The Jamaat decision to enter the poll fray came three decades after it announced a boycott of elections and became the face of separatism in the Kashmir Valley. Abdul Razak Mir of Jamaat-e-Islami had won Kulgam seat in 1972. The hardline organisation banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) backed 10 candidates, including Reshi.

In his campaign before the September 18 polls, Reshi asserted that his defeat would be the 'defeat of Islam'. Clearly, his appeal didn't find resonance.

Also Read | J&K Election Results 2024: Congress-NC secures majority

Reshi, 42, worked as a lecturer in government colleges in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of Kashmir Valley. He has also been the assistant director of the Falah-e-Aam Trust, the organisation that manages schools in Jammu and Kashmir and is linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami.

Jammu and Kashmir voted in three phases - September 18, 25 and October 1. The last assembly election held inthe erstwhile state was in 2014. The PDP-BJP government formed then could not last the full 6-year term as BJP withdrew its support to former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in 2018.

Key Takeaways
  • MY Tarigami’s victory reflects the enduring support for leftist ideologies in Kashmir.
  • The defeat of the Jamaat-backed candidate signals a decline in separatist sentiments among voters.
  • The alliance between National Conference and Congress is pivotal for the future governance of Jammu and Kashmir.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 05:51 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsJ&K Election Result: MY Tarigami’s 5th win in a row – a defeat for Jamaat-backed politics in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    280.20
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    12.85 (4.81%)

    Tata Motors share price

    919.85
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -8.25 (-0.89%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    126.80
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.6%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Trent share price

    8,047.80
    03:41 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    598.35 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,557.00
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    1061.15 (7.86%)

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,536.90
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    50.6 (3.4%)

    Coforge share price

    7,323.60
    03:44 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    115.45 (1.6%)
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    219.10
    03:42 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -9.7 (-4.24%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    948.70
    03:28 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -33.25 (-3.39%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,732.15
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -54.8 (-3.07%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Varun Beverages share price

    589.90
    03:50 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    48.1 (8.88%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

    228.95
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    18.65 (8.87%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,683.40
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    214.9 (8.71%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,662.90
    03:49 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    126.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.