J&K Elections 2024: Second phase of polling tomorrow September 25- Key contenders and constituencies

People of Jammu and Kashmir will vote tomorrow in the second phase assembly elections. This phase will encompass 26 assembly seats across six districts, featuring notable candidates such as former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina as prominent competitors. Check key candidates and constiuencies:

Key Candidates: The second phase will decide the outcome for 239 candidates, including Omar Abdullah. Other . Other key candidates for Jammu and Kashmir second phase are BJP chief Ravinder Raina (Nowshera assembly seat), Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra (Central-Shalteng), Apni party president Altaf Bukhari (Channapora), former ministers Ali Sagar (Khanyar), Rahim Rather (Chrar-i-Sharief), and BJP's Choudhary Zulfikar (Budhal) and Syed Mushtaq Bukhari (Surankote).

Key constituencies: Key constituencies going to the polls in the second phase are Nowshera, Central-Shalteng, Ganderbal, and Budhal. Over 25.78 lakh voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates in this phase.

In Srinagar district, which has eight Assembly segments, 93 candidates are competing. Budgam district, with five seats, has 46 candidates in the race, while Rajouri district also has five seats and 34 candidates. In Poonch district, 25 candidates are vying for three seats, Ganderbal district sees 21 candidates competing for two seats, and Reasi district has 20 candidates contesting for its three seats.

J&K Elections 2024: First phase polling About 59 per cent of the electorate in Jammu and Kashmir turned out to vote last week, giving a thumbs up to the union territory's first assembly election since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 with round one going off without incident.

Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole said this is the highest voter turnout in the past seven Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the 90 seats, 24 voted in the first phase -- 16 in the Kashmir Valley and eight in the Jammu region. Over 2.3 million voters were eligible to cast the ballot to determine the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 Independents.