J&K Elections 2024: Second phase of polling tomorrow September 25- Key contenders and constituencies

Jammu and Kashmir's second phase assembly elections will take place tomorrow, covering 26 seats across six districts. Key candidates include Omar Abdullah and Ravinder Raina, with over 25.78 lakh voters eligible to participate in determining the outcome for 239 candidates.

Livemint
Published24 Sep 2024, 09:09 AM IST
Anantnag: Voters stand in a queue to cast votes at a polling station during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Anantnag district of J&K, Wednesday
Anantnag: Voters stand in a queue to cast votes at a polling station during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Anantnag district of J&K, Wednesday(PTI)

People of Jammu and Kashmir will vote tomorrow in the second phase assembly elections. This phase will encompass 26 assembly seats across six districts, featuring notable candidates such as former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina as prominent competitors. Check key candidates and constiuencies: 

Key Candidates: 

The second phase will decide the outcome for 239 candidates, including Omar Abdullah. Other . Other key candidates for Jammu and Kashmir second phase are BJP chief Ravinder Raina (Nowshera assembly seat), Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra (Central-Shalteng), Apni party president Altaf Bukhari (Channapora), former ministers Ali Sagar (Khanyar), Rahim Rather (Chrar-i-Sharief), and BJP's Choudhary Zulfikar (Budhal) and Syed Mushtaq Bukhari (Surankote).

Key constituencies: 

Key constituencies going to the polls in the second phase are Nowshera, Central-Shalteng, Ganderbal, and Budhal. Over 25.78 lakh voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates in this phase. 

In Srinagar district, which has eight Assembly segments, 93 candidates are competing. Budgam district, with five seats, has 46 candidates in the race, while Rajouri district also has five seats and 34 candidates. In Poonch district, 25 candidates are vying for three seats, Ganderbal district sees 21 candidates competing for two seats, and Reasi district has 20 candidates contesting for its three seats.

J&K Elections 2024: First phase polling

About 59 per cent of the electorate in Jammu and Kashmir turned out to vote last week, giving a thumbs up to the union territory's first assembly election since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 with round one going off without incident.

Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole said this is the highest voter turnout in the past seven Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the 90 seats, 24 voted in the first phase -- 16 in the Kashmir Valley and eight in the Jammu region. Over 2.3 million voters were eligible to cast the ballot to determine the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 Independents.

At 9 am, two hours after polling began, the turnout was 11.11 per cent. At 1 pm, it was 26.72 per cent. At 3 pm, 50.65 per cent of the voters had turned up. And by 5 pm, the number had inched up to 58.19 per cent. After the polling ended at 6 pm, Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole said that tentatively the overall voter turnout was about 59 percent -- the highest in the past seven Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Sep 2024, 09:09 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsJ&K Elections 2024: Second phase of polling tomorrow September 25- Key contenders and constituencies

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    222.40
    09:47 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    2.05 (0.93%)

    Tata Steel

    158.00
    09:47 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    4.05 (2.63%)

    Tata Power

    462.20
    09:47 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    7.85 (1.73%)

    Bharat Electronics

    286.55
    09:47 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India

    5,340.15
    09:40 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    346.45 (6.94%)

    Max Healthcare Institute

    1,103.95
    09:40 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    49.85 (4.73%)

    Godawari Power And Ispat

    1,032.25
    09:40 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    43.65 (4.42%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,350.00
    09:40 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    55.9 (4.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,175.00240.00
      Chennai
      76,181.00240.00
      Delhi
      76,333.00240.00
      Kolkata
      76,185.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.