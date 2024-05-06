'Just give 5 years to BJP, we will…': PM Modi says BJD govt will expire in Odisha after Assembly polls
In an election rally in Berhampur, PM Modi has promised Odisha that the state will become number one if his party is given a chance in the Odisha Assembly elections 2024, while claiming that the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government will expire on June 4, when Assembly election results are announced
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an election rally in Odisha's Berhampur where he claimed that the expiry date of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government in the state is close. PM Modi asserted that the BJD government will expire on June 4 when the Assembly election results are announced. Notably, the Lok Sabha election 2024 results, too, will be declared on June 4.