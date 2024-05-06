In an election rally in Berhampur, PM Modi has promised Odisha that the state will become number one if his party is given a chance in the Odisha Assembly elections 2024, while claiming that the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government will expire on June 4, when Assembly election results are announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an election rally in Odisha's Berhampur where he claimed that the expiry date of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government in the state is close. PM Modi asserted that the BJD government will expire on June 4 when the Assembly election results are announced. Notably, the Lok Sabha election 2024 results, too, will be declared on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi also urged the people to give a change to his party, while promising that the BJP will make Odisha a number one state in the country. “You have given 50 years to Congress and 25 years to BJD. Just give five years to the BJP. We will make Odisha the number one state in the country," PM Modi said.

In a jibe at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, PM Modi said Odisha needs a chief minister who understands Odia language and its culture. "The BJP will form a double-engine government here after elections. The expiry date of the BJD government is June 4, 2024," PM Modi said at the Berhampur rally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A person, who lives, understands and takes pride in Odia culture and tradition, can help resolve the problems of Odisha at a faster pace..." the prime minister said, as he attacked Naveen Patnaik's alleged weak command over the language.

Reacting to PM Modi's remarks, the five-time chief minister, Naveen Patnaik said, “BJP is daydreaming about forming government in Odisha." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5T Chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian said: "With the blessings of the people, CM Naveen Patnaik will take oath as CM for the sixth term on June 9. The swearing-in ceremony will take place between 11.30 am and 1.30 pm on June 9."

ODISHA HAS NOT BENEFITTED FROM AYUSHMAN BHARAT SCHEME: PM MODI During the rally, PM Modi also claimed that the BJD government did not implement the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. "I have come here to invite you to the swearing-in ceremony of BJP's CM on June 10. On the very day, we will implement the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana which the Naveen Patnaik government has been resisting. This son of Lord Jagannath will take care of all senior citizens under this scheme," PM Modi said.

The Centre gave ₹10,000 crore under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' scheme to Odisha but the BJD dispensation could not spend the money properly, he alleged, adding that people of Odisha are poor despite having a fertile land and sea coasts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We released a visionary manifesto for Odisha promising jobs for youths and women and health facilities for senior citizens. BJP fulfils what it says," PM Modi said.

