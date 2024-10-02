J&K Assembly Polls: 69.65% updated voter turnout in phase 3; overall voting better than Lok Sabha polls 2024, says EC

A voter turnout of 69.65 per cent was recorded in the third and final phase of voting of Jammu and Kashmir assembly election on Tuesday, the Election Commission of India said.

Overall, after the conclusion of the all three phases, the poll percentage was about 63.45 per cent, which is higher than the turnout recorded in the recently held Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory, the J&K CEO office said in a statement here.

About 3.9 million people were eligible to vote in the final phase.

Jammu and Kashmir held its first Assembly elections in 10 years. This was also the first Assembly election in the UT after the abrogation of special status underArticle 370in August 2019.

As per the updated turnout on EC turnout app on Tuesday morning, Udhampur district in Jammu recorded 76.09 per cent turnout while Baramulla in Kashmir recorded 61.03 per cent turnout on Tuesday.

Overall 40 seats in seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir voted in the final phase. Of these 24 seats were in Jammu and remaining 16 in Kashmir.

The J&K CEO statement on Tuesday evening said the overall poll percentage in the assembly polls is far better than 57.89 per cent recorded in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and 61.01 per cent in 2008 assembly elections.

However, it is slightly less than 65.84 percent in 2014 assembly elections, it said.

Srinagar, Shopian sets turnout records The CEO said Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramulla districts have set new records for voting this assembly election which is the best in the past three decades.

Srinagar recorded 30.08 per cent polling this election compared to 24.83 percent in Lok Sabha polls, 27.75 per cent in 2014 assembly elections and 21.57 percent in the 2008 assembly polls.

Likewise, Pulwama marked a slight improvement as it touched 46.99 percent (this time) against 46.05 percent in 2008. In the 2014 assembly elections, it registered 44.08 per cent voting while it was 41.59 per cent in the Lok Sabha elections.

Shopian also recorded the highest poll percentage of 57.01 per cent in assembly elections this year compared to 43.88 percent in Lok Sabha elections (2024), 48.40 percent in the 2014 assembly elections and 50.65 per cent in the 2008 assembly elections.

Overall poll percentage in the assembly polls is far better than 57.89% recorded in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The first phase of voting was held on September 18 and the second phase on September 25. A voter turnout of 61 per cent was recorded in the first phase while the approximate voter turnout was 57.3 per cent in the second phase of voting, according to poll panel data.