Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, Vikramaditya Singh on Monday took a jibe at the BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut saying that she has no political understanding or vision and is seeking votes only in the name of Prime Minister Modi.

Based on Kanagana Ranut's promise of making an airport at mandi, Vikramaditya Singh said the actor-turned-politician has "zero knowledge" about the region.

The Congress MLA argued that the place where the BJP candidate is promising to create an airport is fertile land and unsuitable to build an airport.

'Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baad aaj kisi...': Kangana Ranaut at election rally

"Kangana has no knowledge of the things here. It is zero...We too will support that an airport come up here in the time to come. We will make all efforts for it but the location at which they were trying for it to come up, is a very fertile area...If we build an airport at such a fertile area, we will have to listen to the issues of farmers...," the Congress leader said.

Earlier this week as well Singh hit back at Kangana saying, "The BJP's candidate from Mandi is visionless and does not have any political understanding...She is asking for votes in the name of PM Modi. Ask her what her priorities are for the area, she will know them only when is has an understanding of that area...This does not work in Himachal Pradesh".

'Ye mohtarma...': Tejashwi Yadav responds to Kangana Ranaut's 'machli' remark

Notably, in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, the Bhartiya Janata Party has pitted actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut against Congress' Vikramaditya Singh.

The Mandi Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on June 1, in the seventh phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

‘Bhagwa hi lehrayega’: Kangana Ranaut confident of BJP victory in Lok Sabha poll

Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats: Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. The BJP won all four seats in 2019. The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and by-polls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!