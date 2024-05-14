Kangana Ranaut declares assets worth over ₹91 crore, Mercedes Maybach among 3 cars
Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, has immoveable assets worth over ₹62.92 crore and moveable assets worth ₹28.73 crore, three luxury cars, including Mercedes Maybach, according to her election affidavit filed during her nomination on May 14, 2024.