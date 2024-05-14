Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, has immoveable assets worth over ₹ 62.92 crore and moveable assets worth ₹ 28.73 crore, three luxury cars, including Mercedes Maybach, according to her election affidavit

After filing her nomination, Ranaut said “Today I have filed nomination from Mandi LS seat. It is a matter of pride for me to have the opportunity to contest from Mandi...I have been successful in Bollywood and I am hopeful that I will get success in the field of politics as well..."

In her election affidavit, the Bollywood actor has declared more than 17.38 crore liabilities, besides ₹2 lakh in cash on hand and nearly ₹1.35 crore in bank balance.

In her affidavit the actor-turned-politician stated that she has properties in Mumbai, Punjab, and Manali and she owns three luxury cars, including a Mercedes Maybach worth ₹3.91 crore.

Ranaut also decleared having 6.70 Kg gold worth ₹5 crore, 60 Kg silver worth ₹5 lakh, and 14 carat diamond worth approximately ₹3 crore only.

She also that there is no agricultural or non-agricultural land property in her name and is having 50 Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) policies.

The BJP candidate also decleared that eight criminal cases are registered against her, including three for hurting religious sentiments, and four defemation cases.

Polling in Himachal, which is scheduled for June 1, will not only pit candidates vying for Lok Sabha membership from four seats but also elect members for six assembly seats that fell vacant following the resignation and switchover of dissident Congress lawmakers.

The BJP, which won all four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in the 2019 elections, is eyeing an encore this time.

