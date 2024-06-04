Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, is leading by a margin of 14,734 votes, according to the Election Commission.

The actor-turned-politician cast her vote on June 1 at a polling station in Himachal Pradesh during the seventh phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. During the elections, she encouraged voters to participate in the “festival of democracy."

While filing her nomination, the National Film Award winner credited the people of Mandi for her entry into politics. She expressed confidence, citing her success in Bollywood and her hopes for similar political success.

Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of approximately 48.6 per cent during this phase of the elections. The Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh is one of the state's four parliamentary constituencies and has been represented by both the BJP and the Congress.

Exit polls predicted victory for the 37-year-old actor-turned-politician. She is contestign against the Congress's Vikramaditya Singh, son of the late Virbhadra Singh, the six-time Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Kangana's solo directorial debut, "Emergency." The film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. The film centres on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, with Kangana portraying the purported role of the late politician.

