Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2024: BJP's Kangana Ranaut leading by 14,734 votes in Mandi
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: While filing her nomination, Kangana Ranaut, a National Film Award winner, credited the people of Mandi for her entry into politics. She expressed confidence, citing her success in Bollywood and her hopes for similar political success.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, is leading by a margin of 14,734 votes, according to the Election Commission.