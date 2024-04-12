Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Kangana Ranaut says Indians shouldn't have any identity: 'We all are Narendra Modi'

Kangana Ranaut says Indians shouldn't have any identity: 'We all are Narendra Modi'

Written By Arshdeep kaur

At a public event, Kangana Ranaut emphasized that Indians should solely identify with PM Narendra Modi, echoing her commitment to the BJP and its ideology.

BJP candidate from Mandi constituency Kangana Ranaut addresses a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Manali

Kangana Ranaut on Friday said Indians should not have any identity of their own because “we all are Narendra Modi" and should fight for him in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Kangana is Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency,

Addressing a public rally in Kullu, Kangana said, “The spark of Sanatana Dharma, nationalism and battle against evil has been lit by PM Narendra Modi in our consciousness... We should not have any other identity of our own. We all are Narendra Modi. We will fight for him and his vision for development."

"When I joined the party, I said that from now, I don't have any other identity. I have one identity, i.e., BJP... We all are the same..." she added.

