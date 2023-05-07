Karnataka Assembly Polls: High stakes battle in THESE seats. Check list

R Ashoka, a 65-year-old leader, has carefully crafted his image as the tallest Vokkaliga leader in the party. Ashoka rose to become the deputy CM in the Yediyurappa Cabinet when the BJP formed its first full-majority Karnataka government in 2008. He set the record for the biggest electoral victory from the largest constituency when he won the erstwhile Uttarhali seat in 2004 by over 84,000 votes.

