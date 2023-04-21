Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 are scheduled to be held on 10 May. However, ahead of the crucial state assembly elections, several ‘disgruntled’ senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders quit the saffron party and joined either Indian National Congress (INC) or Janata Dal (Secular) in the state.

While the exodus has notably jolted the saffron party headquarters in national capital Delhi, evidently so, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed former deputy chief minister of Karnataka and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KS Eshwarappa amid rumours of a tiff.

The speculation of Eshwarappa quitting BJP arose, when the former leader quit electoral politics, informed BJP headquarters about it, and sought the Shivamogga constituency ricket for his son KE Kantesh instead.

BJP released three lists wherein several former leaders were denied tickets, however, Lingayat community leader BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra was allotted a ticket by the BJP to contest from the same seat as that of his father

List of BJP leaders in Karnataka who quit:

Jagadish Shettar: The former Karnataka Chief Minister resigned after being denied a ticket by BJP for the Hubballi-Dharwad central constituency

Laxman Savadi: Ex-deputy chief minister Savadi was hoping to contest from the Athani constituency ticket. He resigned as the Legislative Council member of the BJP and also quit the party as he was denied the ticket.

S Angara: Angara is a six-time MLA from Sullia constituency in Dakshina Kannada district. He has also been Karnataka's Minister for Fisheries. He announced his retirement from politics, a day after he was denied a ticket by BJP.

R Shankar: BJP MLC Shankar resigned from the legislative council a day after BJP didn’t gave him a ticket to contest. Shankar was one of the 17 opposition MLAs who helped the BJP bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2019.

M P Kumaraswamy: Mudigere BJP MLA Kumaraswamy announced his resignation from BJP. He blamed national general secretary C T Ravi for not getting nominated. He has now joined the JD(S).

Vishwanath Patil Hebballa: Three-time MLA from Chittapur constituency also submitted his resignation after he was denied a ticket.

Raghupati Bhat: Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat was denied a ticket by the BJP. He was replaced by Yashpal Suvarna who has strong support among the party cadre with his campaign for cow protection.

MLC Aynur Manjunath: A senior Lingayat leader from Shivamogga district, Manjunath announced his resignation as an MLC and also from the primary membership of the party. Meanwhile, JD(S) has already declared Manjunath to be its candidate for the Shivamogga City constituency