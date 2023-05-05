Karnataka Assembly polls: 42% candidates declared assets in crores. List of richest five2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 10:08 PM IST
As the crucial battle of the royals draw close, here's taking a look at the rich candidates fighting the election to grab the seat of power int he state housing the ‘silicon valley of India’
The crucial Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 are just five days away. The elections scheduled to be held on 10 May and the results for the same will be declared on 13 May. Rivals Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) have left no stones unturned to pitch their best before people press a button on the EVM deciding the fate of the state that houses the ‘Silicon vallet of India’.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×