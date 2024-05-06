Day after the Karnataka BJP posted an animated video targeting Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and Muslims on social media, Congress has filed an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, IT cell head Amit Malviya and party's Karnataka unit chief BY Vijayendra.

In line with the PM Modi's claims that Congress was hatching a conspiracy to “snatch your property" and “distribute it among selected people" like when it was in power, the Karnataka BJP's animated video showed caricatures of Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah placing an egg with "Muslims" written on it in a nest along with three eggs marked as "SC, ST and OBC."

The video further showed the caricature of Rahul Gandhi feeding "funds" only to the bird that hatched out of the "Muslim" egg.

The case against the BJP leaders has been registered under the Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) section 505(2) (statement conducing public mischief), and the Representation of People Act’s Section 125 (promoting enmity between classes). “We have registered a case against JP Nadda, Vijayendra, and [Amit] Malviya on the complaint filed by KPCC member Ramesh Babu. The investigation is ongoing," central deputy commissioner of police (DCP) T Shekar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Congress has also highlighted the animated video to the Election Commission of India (ECI), saying it “intimidates members of the SC/ST community", a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

In the complaint, Ramesh Babu, Chairman, Media and Communication of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), said, "... the tenor of video... is in nature of intimidating persons belonging to SC/ST Community that leaders of Congress party are likely to favour Muslims at cost of SC/ST Community. Since, elections to Lok Sabha is being held on 07/05/2024 in 14 constituencies, the video post of BJP on their official social media handle is nothing but intimidating SC/ST community not to cast a vote to Congress. This is a clear case of intimidating SC/ST community members and further projecting SC/ST community people in a bad light showing them as 'Eggs' and being kicked by another religion i.e., Muslims."

The complaint further stated: “It is unfathomable as to how the State Level Media Monitoring committee approved this video to be uploaded by BJP. In the event of non-certification, why no action has been initiated for using an animated image/video of Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah and also defaming the SC/ST and OBC community people by projecting them as ‘EGG’."

