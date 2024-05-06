Karnataka BJP's animated video case: Congress files FIR against JP Nadda, Amit Malviya for ‘promoting hatred’
Congress has filed an FIR against JP Nadda, Amit Malviya and BY Vijayendra after they shared an animated video of Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah
Day after the Karnataka BJP posted an animated video targeting Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and Muslims on social media, Congress has filed an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, IT cell head Amit Malviya and party's Karnataka unit chief BY Vijayendra.