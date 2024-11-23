Karnataka bypoll results 2024: Congress leads in all three constituencies — Sandur, Shiggaon and Channapatna

Karnataka bypolls: The Congress is leading in all three assembly seats — Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna. Current trends show E Annapurna of Congress leading in Sandur, while Bharath Bommai of BJP is ahead in Shiggaon and Nikhil Kumaraswamy of JD(S) leads in Channapatna.

Livemint
Updated23 Nov 2024, 12:22 PM IST
The Congress leads in Karnataka bypolls; A look at the key contests in Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna.
The Congress leads in Karnataka bypolls; A look at the key contests in Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna.(PTI)

The Congress is leading in all three Karnataka assembly seats where byelections were held this year — Sandur, Shiggaon and Channapatna, as per current Election Commission of India (ECI) trends. Earlier, the Congress was leading in the Sandur segment, and the BJP and the JD(S) were ahead in the Shiggaon and Channapatna constituencies, respectively.  

The by-election for three constituencies was held on November 13, and currently, vote counting is underway. 

The bypolls in Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna were prompted by the vacating of seats following the election of their representatives—E Tukaram of the Congress, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S)—to the Lok Sabha in the May elections.

In Sandur and Shiggaon, the contests saw a direct battle between the ruling Congress and the BJP, while in Channapatna, the JD(S), now aligned with the NDA, faced off against the Congress.

Here's all you need to know about the Karnataka bypolls: 

Channapatna: In Channapatna, which witnessed a "high-profile" battle among the three segments, JD(S)' actor-turned-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of Kumaraswamy and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is leading against Congress' CP Yogeeshwara by a margin of 847 votes, getting 15,307 votes so far, according to the Election Commission.

A five-time MLA from the segment and a former minister, Yogeeshwara, who is also an actor-turned-politician, has secured 14,460 votes. He had joined the Congress after quitting the BJP ahead of his nomination.

BJP and JD(S) leaders had together campaigned for Nikhil in Channapatna.

Shiggaon: In Shiggaon, BJP's Bharath Bommai, son of Basavaraj Bommai, is ahead with a margin of 440 votes against Congress' Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, who had faced defeat against the former chief minister in the 2023 assembly polls.

While Bharath Bommai has got 16,071 votes, Pathan has received 15,631 votes so far, according to the Election Commission.

Sandur: In Sandur, Bellary MP Tukaram's wife E Annapurna of Congress is leading in the seat vacated by her husband, against BJP ST Morcha president Bangaru Hanumanthu, by a margin of 1,001 votes.

While Annapurna got 20,128 votes so far, Hanumanthu received 19,127 votes.

With Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Bharath Bommai contesting, the third generation of Gowda and Bommai families was in the fray in this bypoll battle. Both their fathers and grandfathers have served as Karnataka's chief ministers in the past.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsKarnataka bypoll results 2024: Congress leads in all three constituencies — Sandur, Shiggaon and Channapatna

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,845.00870.00
      Chennai
      78,851.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,003.00870.00
      Kolkata
      78,855.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.