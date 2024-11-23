Karnataka bypolls: The Congress is leading in all three assembly seats — Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna. Current trends show E Annapurna of Congress leading in Sandur, while Bharath Bommai of BJP is ahead in Shiggaon and Nikhil Kumaraswamy of JD(S) leads in Channapatna.

The Congress is leading in all three Karnataka assembly seats where byelections were held this year — Sandur, Shiggaon and Channapatna, as per current Election Commission of India (ECI) trends. Earlier, the Congress was leading in the Sandur segment, and the BJP and the JD(S) were ahead in the Shiggaon and Channapatna constituencies, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The by-election for three constituencies was held on November 13, and currently, vote counting is underway.

The bypolls in Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna were prompted by the vacating of seats following the election of their representatives—E Tukaram of the Congress, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S)—to the Lok Sabha in the May elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Sandur and Shiggaon, the contests saw a direct battle between the ruling Congress and the BJP, while in Channapatna, the JD(S), now aligned with the NDA, faced off against the Congress.

Here's all you need to know about the Karnataka bypolls: Channapatna: In Channapatna, which witnessed a "high-profile" battle among the three segments, JD(S)' actor-turned-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of Kumaraswamy and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is leading against Congress' CP Yogeeshwara by a margin of 847 votes, getting 15,307 votes so far, according to the Election Commission.

A five-time MLA from the segment and a former minister, Yogeeshwara, who is also an actor-turned-politician, has secured 14,460 votes. He had joined the Congress after quitting the BJP ahead of his nomination. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP and JD(S) leaders had together campaigned for Nikhil in Channapatna.

Shiggaon: In Shiggaon, BJP's Bharath Bommai, son of Basavaraj Bommai, is ahead with a margin of 440 votes against Congress' Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, who had faced defeat against the former chief minister in the 2023 assembly polls.

While Bharath Bommai has got 16,071 votes, Pathan has received 15,631 votes so far, according to the Election Commission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sandur: In Sandur, Bellary MP Tukaram's wife E Annapurna of Congress is leading in the seat vacated by her husband, against BJP ST Morcha president Bangaru Hanumanthu, by a margin of 1,001 votes.

While Annapurna got 20,128 votes so far, Hanumanthu received 19,127 votes.