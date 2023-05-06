Karnataka: Complete list of BJP candidates in the fray for 10 May Assembly polls

The Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 are scheduled to be held in another four days. The results fort he same will be declared on 13 May, 2023. The state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has left no stones unturned in campaigning for the high stakes elections.

From back to back roadshows to public addresses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also seems to have stationed himself in the state that houses the ‘silicon valley of India’, exhibiting several instances of show of power for the saffron party in Karnataka.

The Basavaraj Bommai led government in the state has made all efforts to return to power in the state where pre-polls and opinion polls have predicted a clear majority win for opposition party Indian National Congress.

Some of BJP's prominent candidates include incumbent chief minister Basavaraj Bommai from Shiggaon, V Somanna from Varuna and Chamarajanagar, Revenue Minister R Ashoka from Kanakapura, and BY Vijayendra, son of former CM and Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa, from Shikaripura, among others.

The BJP left out a number of sitting MLAs and notable leaders from its candidates' lists, including Madal Virupakshappa, K S Eshwarappa, ex-chief minister Jagadish Shettar, Aravind Limbavali and Laxman Savadi, to name a few, triggering protests by their supporters.

The party also saw a flood of resignations and retirements from the excluded leaders, namely six-time MLA S Angara from Sullia constituency in Dakshina Kannada district and BJP MLC R Shankar, among others.

Notable leaders Laxman Savadi and Jagadish Shettar jumped ship to join the Congress shortly after being denied tickets.

Here is the list of BJP candidates for the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka: