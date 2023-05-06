Karnataka: Complete list of BJP candidates in the fray for 10 May Assembly polls

Karnataka: Complete list of BJP candidates in the fray for 10 May Assembly polls7 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 09:09 PM IST
The party also saw a flood of resignations and retirements, candidates jumping ship to join Congress on being denied tickets, while they were releasing the list of candidates ahead of the upcoming elections
The Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 are scheduled to be held in another four days. The results fort he same will be declared on 13 May, 2023. The state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has left no stones unturned in campaigning for the high stakes elections.
