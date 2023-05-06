Home/ Elections / Karnataka: Complete list of BJP candidates in the fray for 10 May Assembly polls
Updated: 06 May 2023, 09:09 PM IST Livemint
The party also saw a flood of resignations and retirements, candidates jumping ship to join Congress on being denied tickets, while they were releasing the list of candidates ahead of the upcoming elections

The Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 are scheduled to be held in another four days. The results fort he same will be declared on 13 May, 2023. The state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has left no stones unturned in campaigning for the high stakes elections. 

From back to back roadshows to public addresses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also seems to have stationed himself in the state that houses the ‘silicon valley of India’, exhibiting several instances of show of power for the saffron party in Karnataka. 

The Basavaraj Bommai led government in the state has made all efforts to return to power in the state where pre-polls and opinion polls have predicted a clear majority win for opposition party Indian National Congress. 

Some of BJP's prominent candidates include incumbent chief minister Basavaraj Bommai from Shiggaon, V Somanna from Varuna and Chamarajanagar, Revenue Minister R Ashoka from Kanakapura, and BY Vijayendra, son of former CM and Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa, from Shikaripura, among others.

The BJP left out a number of sitting MLAs and notable leaders from its candidates' lists, including Madal Virupakshappa, K S Eshwarappa, ex-chief minister Jagadish Shettar, Aravind Limbavali and Laxman Savadi, to name a few, triggering protests by their supporters.

The party also saw a flood of resignations and retirements from the excluded leaders, namely six-time MLA S Angara from Sullia constituency in Dakshina Kannada district and BJP MLC R Shankar, among others.

Notable leaders Laxman Savadi and Jagadish Shettar jumped ship to join the Congress shortly after being denied tickets.

Here is the list of BJP candidates for the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka:

Sl noConstituencyCandidate
1ShiggaonBasavaraj Bommai
2NippaniShashikala Annasaheb Jolle
3ChikkodiSadalga Ramesh Katti
4AthaniMahesh Kumathalli
5KagwadShrimant Balasaheb Patil
6Kudachi (SC)P. Rajeev
7Raybag (SC)Duryodhan Mahalingappa Aihole
8HukkeriNikhil Katti
9ArabhaviBalachandra Jarakiholi
10GokakRamesh Jarakiholi
11Yemkanmardi (ST)Basavaraj Hundri
12Belgaum UttarDr. Ravi Patil
13Belgaum DakshinAbhay Patil
14Belgaum RuralNagesh Mannolkar
15KhanapurVittal Halagekar
16KitturMahantesh Doddagoudar
17BailhongalJagdish Channappa Metgud
18Saundatti YellammaRatna Vishwanath Mamani
19RamdurgChikka Revanna
20Mudhol (SC)Govind Karjol
21TerdalSiddu Savadi
22JamkhandiJagadish Gudagunti
23BilgiMurugesh Rudrappa Nirani
24BadamiShantha Gowda Patil
25BagalkotVeerabhadrayya Charantimath
26HungundDoddanagouda G Patil
27MuddebihalAS Patil Nadahalli
28BabaleshwarVijugouda S Patil
29Bijapur CityB R Patil (Yatnal)
30SindagiRamesh Bhusanur
31AfzalpurMalikaiah Guttedar
32JewargiShivanagoudapatil Raddevadagi
33Shorapur (ST)Narasimha Nayak (Rajugouda)
34ShahapurAmeenreddy Yalagi
35YadgirVenkatareddy Mudnal
36Chittapur (SC)Manikanta Rathod
37Chincholi (SC)Dr. Avinash Jadhav
38Gulbarga Rural (SC)Basavaraj Mattimod
39Gulbarga DakshinDattatraya Patil Revoor
40Gulbarga UttarChandrakant Patil
41AlandSubhash Guttedar
42BasavakalyanSharanu Salagar
43HumnabadSiddu Patil
44Bidar SouthDr. Shailendra Beldale
45Aurad (SC)Prabhu Chavan
46Raichur Rural (ST)Tipparaju Havaldar
47RaichurDr. Shivaraj Patil
48Devedurga (ST)K Shivanagouda Nayak
49Lingsugur (SC)Manappa D Vajjal
50SindhanurK Kariyappa
51Maski (ST)Pratapgouda Patil
52KushtagiDoddanagouda Patil
53Kanakagiri (SC)Basavaraj Dadesaguru
54YelburgaHalappa Basappa Achar
55Shirahatti (SC)Dr. Chandru Lamani
56GadagAnil Menasinakai
57NargundC.C. Patil
58NavalgundShankar Patil Munenakoppa
59KundgolM R Patil
60DharwadAmrut Ayyappa Desai
61Hubli-Dharwad-East (SC)Arvind Bellad
62Hubli-Dharwad-WestDr. Kranti Kiran
63HaliyalSunil Hegde
64KarwarRupali Santosh Nayak
65KumtaDinakar Shetty
66BhatkalSunil Baliya Nayak
67SirsiVishweshwar Hegde Kageri
68YellapurShivaram Hebbar
69ByadgiVirupakshappa Ballari
70HirekerurB.C. Patil
71RanibennurArun Kumar Pujar
72Hadagalli (SC)Krishna Naik
73VijayanagaraSiddharth Singh
74Kampli (ST)T H Suresh Babu
75Siruguppa (ST)M.S. Somalingappa
76Bellary (ST)B. Sriramulu
77Bellary CityGali Somashekhara Reddy
78Sandur (ST)Shilpa Raghavendra
79Kudligi (ST)Lokesh V Nayaka
80Molakalmuru (ST)S. Thippeswamy
81Challakere (ST)Anilkumar
82ChitradurgaG H Thippareddy
83HiriyurK. Poornima Srinivas
84HosadurgaS Lingamurthy
85Holalkere (SC)M. Chandrappa
86Jagalur (ST)S V Ramachandra
87HariharB.P. Harish
88HonnaliM P Renukacharya
89Shimoga Rural (SC)Ashok Nayak
90BhadravatiMangoti Rudresh
91TirthahalliAraga Jnanendra
92ShikaripurBY Vijayendra
93SorabKumar Bangarappa
94SagarHaratalu H. Halappa
95KundapuraKiran Kumar Kodgi
96UdupiYashpal Suvarna
97KapuGurme Suresh Shetty
98KarkalV. Sunil Kumar
99SringeriD. N. Jeevaraj
100ChikmagalurC T Ravi
101TarikereD S Suresh
102KadurK S Prakash
103ChikkanayakanahalliJ C Madhuswamy
104TipturB.C. Nagesh
105TuruvekereMasala Jayaram
106KunigalD Krishna Kumar
107Tumkur CityG B Jyothi Ganesh
108Tumkur RuralB Suresh Gowda
109Koratagere (SC)Anil Kumar, Retd. IAS
110SiraDr. Rajesh Gowda
111Pavagada (SC)Krishna Nayak
112MadhugiriLC Nagaraj
113 GauribidanurDr. Shashidhar
114BagepalliC Muniraju
115ChikkaballapurDr. K. Sudhakar
116ChintamaniVenu Gopal
117SrinivaspurGunjuru Srinivas Reddy
118Mulbagal (SC)Shigehalli Sundar
119Bangarapet (SC)M. Narayanswamy
120KolarVarthur Prakash
121MalurKS Manjunath Gowda
122YelahankaS.R. Vishwanath
123K R PuramBA Basavaraj
124ByatarayanapuraThammesh Gowda
125YeshvanthapuraS T Somashekar
126RajarajeshwarinagarMunirathna Naidu
127DasarahalliS Muniraju
128Mahalakshmi LayoutK Gopalaiah
129MalleshwaramC N Ashwathnarayana
130Pulakeshinagar (SC)Murali
131SarvagnanagarPadmanabha Reddy
132C.V. Raman Nagar (SC)S. Raghu
133ShivajinagarN. Chandra
134Shanti NagarShiva Kumar
135Gandhi NagarA R Sapthagiri Gowda
136Rajaji NagarS. Suresh Kumar
137Vijay NagarH Raveendra
138ChamrajpetBhaskar Rao, IPS
139ChickpetUday Garudachar
140BasavanagudiRavisubramanya
141Padmanaba NagarR. Ashoka
142B.T.M. LayoutSridhar Reddy
143JayanagarC K Ramamurthy
144BommanahalliSathish Reddy
145Bangalore SouthM Krishnappa
146Anekal (SC)Hullalli Srinivas
147HosakoteM.T.B. Nagraj
148Devanahalli (SC)Pilla Munishamappa
149DoddaballapurDhiraj Muniraju
150Nelamangala (SC)Sapthagiri Naik
151MagadiPrasad Gowda
152RamanagaraGoutham Gowda
153KanakapuraR. Ashok
154ChannapatnaCP Yogeshwar
155Malavalli (SC)Muniraju
156MaddurS P Swamy
157MelukoteDr. Indresh Kumar
158MandyaAshok Jayaram
159ShrirangapattanaIndavalu Sachidananda
160NagamangalaSudha Shivaram
161KrishnarajpetDr. K.C. Narayanagowda
162BelurHullalli K Suresh
163HassanJ Preetham Gowda
164HolenarasipuraDevaraje Gowda
165ArkalgudYoga Ramesh
166Sakleshpur (SC)Cement Manju
167BelthangadyHarish Poonja
168MoodabidriUmanath Kotian
169Mangalore City NorthY. Bharat Shetty
170Mangalore City SouthVedavyas Kamath
171MangaloreSathish Kumpala
172BantvalRajesh Naik
173PutturAsha Thimmappa
174Sullia (SC)Bhagirathi Murulya
175MadikeriM P Appachu Ranjan
176VirajpetK G Bopaiah
177PiriyapatnaC. H. Vijayashankar
178KrishnarajanagaraVenkatesh Hosalli
179HunsurDevarahalli Somashekhar
180Nanjangud (SC)B. Harshavardhan
181ChamundeshwariKaveesh Gowda
182ChamarajaL. Nagendra
183NarasimharajaSandesh Swami
184VarunaV. Somanna
185T. Narasipur (SC)Dr. Revanna
186HanurDr. Preetham Nagappa
187Kollegal (SC)N. Mahesh
188ChamarajanagarV. Somanna
189GundlupetC.S. Niranjan Kumar
190Devar HippargiSomanagouda Patil (Sasanur)
191Basavana BagevadiSK Bellubbi
192IndiKasagouda Biradar
193GurmitkalLalitha Anapur
194BidarEshwar Singh Thakur
195BhalkiPrakash Khandre
196GangawatiParanna Munavalli
197KalghatgiNagaraj Chabbi
198HangalShivaraj Sajjanar
199Haveri (SC)Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar
200HarapanahalliKarunakara Reddy
201Davanagere NorthLokikere Nagaraj
202Davanagere SouthAjay Kumar
203Mayakonda (SC)Basavaraja Naik
204ChannagiriShiv Kumar
205ByndoorGururaj Gantihole
206Mudigere (SC)Deepak Doddaiah
207GubbiSD Dileep Kumar
208SidlaghattaRamachandra Gowda
209Kolar Gold Field (SC)Ashwini Sampangi
210ShravanabelagolaChidananda
211ArsikereGV Basavaraju
212HeggadadevankoteKrishna Naik
213Nagthan (SC)Sanjeev Aihole
214SedamRajkumar Patil
215KoppalManjula Amaresh
216RonKalakappa Bandi
217Hubli-Dharwad-CentralMahesh Tenginakai
218Hagaribommanahalli (SC)B Ramanna
219HebbalKatta Jagadish
220Govindraj NagarUmesh Shetty
221Mahadevapura (SC)Manjula Aravind Limbavali
222KrishnarajaSrivatsa
223ShivamoggaChannabasappa
224ManviB V Nayak

 

