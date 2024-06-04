Explore
Karnataka election results 2024: BJP leading on 17 seats, Congress 8; Prajwal Revanna leading in Hassan

Livemint

Karnataka election results 2024: The Congress is leading on eight Lok Sabha seats, while Janata Dal (Secular) is ahead on just three seats.

Karnataka Election Results 2024Premium
Karnataka Election Results 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is way ahead of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Karnataka Lok Sabha election 2024 results. According to the current trends, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Narendra Modi-led BJP is leading on 17 seats. The Congress is leading on eight Lok Sabha seats, while Janata Dal (Secular) is ahead on just three seats.

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women and also recording them, is leading by about 10,000 votes. He has already been suspended by the JD(S) for his involvement in the obscene videos case.

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (BJP) were ahead in the Mandya and Dharwad Lok Sabha segments, respectively, according to official sources. Catch Karnataka Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates here.

The Karnataka Election Results 2024 are being announced today, June 4, by the Election Commission of India (ECI). LiveMint is providing real-time updates through a live blog on the Karnataka Election Results 2024. Vote counting for the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka commenced at 8 am. The counting of votes is still underway. The voting took place in two phases, on April 26 and May 7, during the second and third phases of the election.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP almost swept the state by winning 25 out of 28 seats. Congress and JD(S) -- who were in coalition in the state government -- could only win one seat each. In the Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024, JD(S) contested in coalition with the BJP, while Congress is part of the INDIA bloc.

Although Karnataka is currently a Congress-ruled state, most exit polls for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections predicted a victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), forecasting that the Congress would be reduced to single-digit seats once again.

Published: 04 Jun 2024, 10:39 AM IST
