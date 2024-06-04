Karnataka election results 2024: BJP leading on 17 seats, Congress 8; Prajwal Revanna leading in Hassan
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is way ahead of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Karnataka Lok Sabha election 2024 results. According to the current trends, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Narendra Modi-led BJP is leading on 17 seats. The Congress is leading on eight Lok Sabha seats, while Janata Dal (Secular) is ahead on just three seats.