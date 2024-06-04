Karnataka Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka Election Results 2024 will be declared today, June 4, by the Election Commission of India (ECI). LiveMint is running a LIVE blog on Karnataka Election Results 2024. The counting of votes polled across 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka will begin from 8 am and continue until Karnataka Election Results 2024 are declared. The voting for 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka was held in two phases on April 26 and May 7 in the second and third phases. Stay tuned to catch real-time LIVE updates on Karnataka Election Results 2024.
What did exit polls predict for Karnataka Election Results 2024? While Karnataka is a Congress-ruled state, most exit polls for Lok Sabha elections 2024 predicted the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning most of the seats, wrapping up the grand-old party in single-digit seats yet again.
What happened in 2019 elections? In the 2019 general elections, the BJP almost swept the state by winning 25 out of 28 seats. Congress and JD(S) -- who were in coalition in the state government -- could only win one seat each. In the Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024, JD(S) contested in coalition with the BJP, while Congress is part of the INDIA bloc.
Top contenders in Karnataka Election Results 2024 include Tejaswi Surya from Bangalore South seat, Basavaraj Bommai from Haveri, Prajwal Revanna from Hassan, HD Kumaraswamy from Mandya, and KS Eshwarappa contesting from Shivamogga. To catch fast and minute updates, stay with LiveMint for Karnataka Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates.
Karnataka Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates:Karnataka sends a total of 28 MPs in Lok Sabha – Bagalkot, Bangalore Central, Bangalore North, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore South, Balgaum, Bellary, Bidar, Bijapur, Chamrajanagar, Chikkballapur, Chikkodi, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Davanagere, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Hassan, Haveri, Kolar, Koppal, Mandya, Mysore, Raichur, Shimoga, Tumkur, Udupi Chikmagalur and Uttara Kannada.
A total of 14 constituencies in Central and North Karnataka went to polls on May 7 and recorded 70.4 per cent voter turnout.
As many as 14 Lok Sabha seats in south Karnataka voted on April 26 and recorded a polling percentage of 69.5 per cent.
Karnataka Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates:The counting of votes to declare the Karnataka Election Results 2024 will begin from 8 am at various counting centres across the state. While early trends on who is leading in the Karnataka Election Results 2024 will tart coming in from 8 am, the final Karnataka Election Results 2024 will be declared only after counting on all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state are completed by the Election Commission of India (ECI). It should be noted that the official Karnataka Election Results 2024 will be declared by the ECI only.
Karnataka Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, the India Today-Axis My India poll predicted NDA winning 23-25 seats and INDIA bloc settling with just 3-5 seats; India TV exit poll gave NDA a victory on 19-25 seats and INDIA bloc 4-8 seats; News18 exit poll results' prediction said NDA may bag 23-26 seats, while INDIA may struggle with only 3-7 seats. Congress has refused to believe the exit poll results as most exit poll results, saying most polls predicted Congress rout in the state during state Assembly elections but the result was different.