Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 April during his Lok Sabha polls campaign asked the people in Karnataka's Davanagere if he can speak in Hindi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a Lok Sabha rally in Karnataka's Davanagere, PM Modi said, “Can I speak in Hindi today? I have no translator today as I know that you have so much love towards me that you don't need words to understand. Language has never been a barrier between us as we have a heart-to-heart bond."

Apart from this, PM Modi hit out at Congress alleging the opposition party is committing a huge mistake and a sin by acting against democracy, adding, Congress is distributing OBC reservation to its vote bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Congress has put a break on New Education Policy (NEP) in Karnataka which was framed under the leadership of a big scientist from Karnataka and with inputs from more than 20 lakhs of people and after 30 years. But, to please their 'vote bank' they have ended it (NEP) to put a lock on the future of your kids, the youth...Congress is committing a huge mistake and a sin by acting against democracy," he added.

PM Modi also slammed the Congress for factionalism, nepotism and wrong policies, alleging that they are playing with the future of the youth, farmers and common people. "Congress in Karnataka isn't addressing the public but they are trying how the number one will defeat the number two. Due to their factionalism, nepotism and wrong policies, Congress is playing with the future of the youth, farmers and common people... They have no name for to project (as PM). Will this country accept something like this?..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adding more, he said, "The day is not far when the 'civil war' going within the different factions of Congress internally will come on roads. All the factions will blame one another for losing the elections."

On EVM issue, PM Modi said, "They have such an issue, earlier whenever they lost, they used to blame EVMs... The day before yesterday, the Supreme Court slapped so hard that they are in dilemma what to say to console their party workers as the SC has put an end to this excuse of EVMs."

The polling for remaining 14 Lok Sabha seats will take place on 7 May, while the counting of votes will take place on 4 June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

