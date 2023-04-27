Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in poll-bound Karnataka, as political parties ramp up efforts as campaigning enters it's last phase. Karnataka is slated to go into elections on 10 May, 2023.
The results for the same will be declared on 13 May.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the virtual address talked about ending ‘revdi culture’ or the notion of giving away ‘freebies’.
In his address he also tasked the BJP party members to strengthen booth-level campaigning for the coming Karnataka Assembly elections, and encouraged them to win with majority.
PM Modi also hit out at the Congress on the issue of distributing freebies, and said that when the party's warranty itself has expired, its guarantees have no meaning.
PM Modi emphasised that the country will get immersed in debt because of freebies, and said that the country and the governments cannot be run on ‘revdi’ culture.
"In our country some political parties have made politics the means of power and corruption, to achieve this, they are using all means like 'saam, dham, dhand, bedh'. These political parties don't think about the future of the country, future generation of Karnataka, its youth, women," Modi said.
The Prime Minister is slated to undertake a whirlwind two-day tour of the State from Saturday during which he is scheduled to address six public meetings and hold two road-shows.
Noting that people of Karnataka have huge trust in state BJP, Modi told party Karyakartas that "Your effort in every booth will make BJP win with record seats." "We have to make people understand our programmes, benefits of double engine governments at the booth level by sitting and talking to them. Those who have the responsibility to make long speeches will do it, but karyakartas have to put their strength in booths and win the booths."
PM Modi also reiterated his pre-poll ‘guarantee’ of stability through a ‘doubel-engine government’. Highlighting the advantages of having a "double engine government", the PM said, it increases the pace of development; "without a double engine government it will cause a double hit to people".
Congress ‘guarantees’ for Karnataka
During elections campaign, the Indian National Congress has promised, ‘guarantees’ that include
-200 units of free power to all households
-10 kg of rice free to every member of BPL household (Anna Bhagya)
- ₹2,000 monthly assistance to woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi)
- ₹3,000 every month for graduate youth and ₹1,500 for diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years
These ‘guarantees’ have been made in the event that the people of Karnataka votes the Grand Old Party to power.
Hitting out at PM Modi, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar said, “ I am very happy that the Congress party's guarantee is being noticed by the PM. But the PM should also look at the BJP's manifestos last year. They could not keep up with it, which is why this double-engine govt has failed."
"Congress guarantees are not like BJP's. We have fulfilled 95% of our promises. I am confident that Congress will come to power here" Shivakumar added.
