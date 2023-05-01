Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda, who on Monday released the party's manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly polls promising three free cylinders for the BPL families annually, differentiated it from freebie and stated that the party is "taking care of the need (of the poor) under welfare scheme and not the greed".

The BJP released its 16-point election manifesto today in Bengaluru in which the party promised a host of assurances with key provision enlisted in it of providing three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL (Below Poverty Level) families annually.

The free cylinders will be provided in three installments of one cylinder each in the months of Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda said, "We are taking care of the need, not the greed. The poor is the beneficiary of the schemes like Ayushman Bharat and food scheme for the poor. Freebies are for popularising. When you talk about empowerment, we are trying to see to it that no poor should suffer because of health problems so that his children should have a good education to live life with dignity in the future. That's empowerment."

He said that the BJP's manifesto will lay the foundation of the 25 years of Amrit Kaal for Karnataka while alleging that Congress has "made a mockery of manifestoes".

"Our manifesto is different from The Congress' manifesto which talks about guarantees, which has got an outdated warranty. Our manifesto contains a realistic, achievable promise which will fulfil the aspirations of Karnataka's youth, farmers, women, labours, middle class, SC/ST and all sections of the society. Our manifesto is centred around 6 themes," he said.

The BJP chief said that the party's vision document was made after extensive deliberation and outreach to the public.

"The manifesto for Karnataka has not been formulated sitting in an AC room, rather a due exercise has been done; a great amount of toil and perseverance by our workers who visited every corner of the State was done, before this was created," he said.

Nadda said that the BJP government will develop Bengaluru for the next generation by designating it as 'State Capital Region', and executing a comprehensive, technology-led city development program - centred around Ease of Life, cohesive transportation networks and enabling ecosystems for making Bengaluru a Global Hub of Digital Innovation.

"I would like to say, justice to all, appeasement to none and so the unconstitutional reservation given to minorities was repealed," he said.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party released its manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls at an event in Bengaluru on Monday, making a host of promises topping which was provision of 3 free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL (Below Poverty Level) families annually.

The free cylinders will be provided in three installments of one cylinder each in the months of Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali.

The manifesto or the vision document was released by the BJP's national president JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor and Lingayat stalwart BS Yediyurappa.

Also, in an announcement similar to the one in the run-up to the Gujarat and Uttarakhand Assembly polls last year, the BJP promised to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Karnataka on the basis of the recommendations of a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose.

The ruling party, in all, made 16 promises in its vision document which promised to launch the 'Poshana' (nutrition) scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna-siri dhanya (millets) through monthly ration kits.

"We will introduce the Visvesvaraya Vidya Yojane under which the state government will partner with eminent individuals and institutions for holistic upgradation of government schools to top class standards," the manifesto said.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will be done on May 13.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.