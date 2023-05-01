'Taking care of need, not greed': BJP defends free cylinder promise, criticises freebie culture in poll-bound Karnataka3 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 02:35 PM IST
BJP leader JP Nadda on Monday released the manifesto for the party ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka.
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda, who on Monday released the party's manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly polls promising three free cylinders for the BPL families annually, differentiated it from freebie and stated that the party is "taking care of the need (of the poor) under welfare scheme and not the greed".
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×