Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu blockbuster "Pushpa 2" has made it to election fever in the national capital. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are using posters with dialogues from the movie to target each other ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls scheduled early next year.

To begin with Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP issued a poster titled "Kejriwal Jhukega Nahi" inspired by the movie's cult dialogue. The party chief Kejriwal is seen posing as the protagonist of the film, carrying AAP's election symbol 'jhaadu' (broom) on his shoulder.

"4th Term Coming Soon" reads the poster, referring to the previous electoral successes of Kejriwal-led AAP in 2013, 2015 and 2020 in the Delhi Assembly polls.

AAP, led by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking to retain power in Delhi for a third time after its electoral successes in 2015 and 2020 in which it routed the BJP. The party won 67 seats in 2015 and 63 seats in 2020 in the 70-member Assembly.

On December 9, the Delhi BJP issued its own poster showing the party's state president Virendra Sachdeva posing as the movie's character Pushpa on a throne with "Bhrashtachariyon Ko Khatam Karenge" (will finish the corrupt) written in bold letters.

"Rappa-Rappa" the poster read, copying Pushpa's dialogue in the movie.

The leaders in the BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, consider the upcoming Assembly polls their best opportunity to end AAP's sway in Delhi's politics.

The two sides have been hitting out at one another through various media, including the social media with slogans, posters, memes and animation videos.

Earlier, the BJP gave the slogan "Ab Nahi Sahenge, Badal Kar Rahenge" (won't tolerate now, will bring the change), asserting to end the AAP rule.

The BJP has accused the Kejriwal-led AAP of indulging in corruption and failing to deliver the basic services to the people of Delhi during its 10-year rule.

AAP has focused on raising the issue of law and order situation in the city, citing incidents of crime to attack the BJP-led Centre and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The party has also released a lot of social media content, including posters to slam the BJP over the alleged rise in crime in the national capital.

