Congress wins Kerala bypolls in blow to CPI(M) government; Oommen Chandy's son emerges victorious. Chandy, who served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, breathed his last in a private hospital in Bengaluru on 18 July, 2023

Kerala Bypoll results 2023: Kerala's Puthuppally assembly constituency saw son of late Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy win the bypolls, tending a blow to the Communist Party of India government in the state.

The CPI(M)-led LDF lost ground even in its stronghold areas, and BJP candidate Lijin Lal was nowhere in the picture when the counting was over. The bypoll result, which came a few months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is seen as a huge setback for the ruling CPI(M), which has been facing allegations of corruption and nepotism from the opposition Congress-led UDF and the BJP.

The bypoll was held following the death of Oommen Chandy. The election was conducted on 5 September. Chandy, who served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, breathed his last in a private hospital in Bengaluru on 18 July, 2023. His end came while undergoing treatment for cancer, party sources said. He was 79.

Who is Kerala Congress leader Chandy Oommen -Chandy Oommen (37) is currently chairman of the Youth Congress's national outreach cell, and a member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

-Born in March 1986 in Puthuppally, Kottayam district, Chandy Oommen completed his schooling at Loyola School in 1992 and BA Honours and MA (history) from the prestigious St Stephen's College, New Delhi.

-He was the president of the college students' union there between 2006 and 2007. After his post-graduation, Chandy completed his LLB from Delhi University and LLM in constitutional law at Christ University in Bengaluru in 2015–16.

-After completing a summer course at the London School of Economics in 2016, Chandy Oommen completed his LLM criminology at the National Law University, New Delhi.

-Chandy Oommen is a practising lawyer and serves as adjunct faculty at Amity University and Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi.

-Chandy Oommen has been part of the Congress's organisational structure for since his college days

-Chandy Oommen was a state secretary of the Youth Congress in 2013.

-Chandy Oommen had also participated in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. But he had to skip the Padyatra midway due to his father's illness.

-Chandy Ommen won from Puthuppally by around 37000 votes.

Puthuppally Bypoll Result Chandy Oommen (Congress) - 80,144 votes

Jaick C Thomas (CPIM) 42,425 votes