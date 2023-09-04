Kerala Bypolls: Congress exudes confidence in winning Puthupally seat, following Oommen Chandy's 53-year-stint1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 12:17 PM IST
Kerala Bypolls: Congress confident of victory in Puthuppally assembly constituency, seat previously held by Oommen Chandy.
Kerala Bypolls: The campaigning for the by-election at the Puthuppally assembly constituency in Kerala ended on Sunday. Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan expressed full confidence in winning the seat which was held by late veteran leader Oommen Chandy for 53 years.
