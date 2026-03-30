Kerala election 2026: Who will win in Wayanad, Kasaragod, Kannur? Opinion poll predicts

As the Kerala Assembly election 2026 voting day nears, an opinion poll has predicted how Wayanad, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod and Kozhikode are likely to vote. According to Manorama News-C Voter opinion poll, while Kasaragod, Kozhikode and Kannur are likely to tilt towards the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the United Democratic Front (UDF) may do well in Wayanad ands Malappuram districts.

For decades, Kerala poll battles were a predictable see-saw between two fronts. But 2026 presents a different picture.

While the CPI(M)-led ruling LDF is chasing an unprecedented "hat-trick" of terms, the Congress-led UDF is desperate to reclaim its lost glory after a decade of service in the opposition. The BJP, on the other hand, also does not look content with with just being a spectator.

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Here's a break up of how the Kerala Assembly election in these districts: According to the survey, the Manjeshwar seat in Kasaragod is likely to tilt towards UDF candidate. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded former state president K Surendran on the seat.

For the past three elections, the seat has elected Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate for past few years. This year, Surendran is up against the sitting MLA AKM Ashraf.

In people in Kasaragod may likely elect an LDF candidate in this Kerala Assembly election. Of the five constituencies in the district, the LDF is predicted to win two to four seats.

Kannur has 11 Assembly constituencies. As per the opinion poll, the Left front is predicted to win between six and eight seats, while UDF is expected to win between three and five. The NDA may not win any seat in this district, the Manorama News-C Voter opinion poll predicts.

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The poll also suggests Health Minister KK Shailaja may face a tough contest in her Peravoor seat this time.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Sunny Joseph, who is contesting against KK Shailaja this time from the constituency, may have an edge over the Kerala health minister.

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Wayanad, with its three constituencies – Mananthavady, Sulthan Bathery, and Kalpetta – appears to be leaning towards the UDF.The opinion poll also suggests the LDF and BJP stand little chance of winning in the Wayanad district.

The ruling LDF predicted to lose Kozhikode this Assembly election. The Left front had won 11 of the 13 constituencies in the 2021 election. This year, the front is likely to drop down to winning just six to eight seats. The UDF, meanwhile, is expected to fare well in the district. Malappuram is also expected to vote for UDF for this Assembly election.

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The voting for all seats in Kerala will take place on April 9.