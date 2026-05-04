Kerala election result 2026 LIVE: UDF pushes for a comeback, LDF works to retain its foothold; Counting begins shortly

Kerala election result 2026 LIVE: The Kerala Assembly elections 2026, which saw a triangular contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), and a resurgent NDA led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, will decide the fate of 883 candidates on Monday, May 4.

Voting for the 140-member Assembly was held in a single phase on April 9. A political party or coalition needs to win at least 71 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark, to form a government in the southern state.

Exit polls released on Wednesday, April 29, projected a massive win for the UDF. From Axis My India to MATRIZE to P-Marq, many predicted more than 70–71 seats for the Congress's UDF in a major turnaround.

The alliances in Kerala include:

UDF: CONG, IUML, KEC, RSP, KC (J), CMP and RMPI

LDF: CPIM, CPI, KEC (M), NCP(SP), RJD, ISJD, INL, KEC (B), RSPL, CONG (S)

NDA: BJP, BDJS, TTP

Others: BSP, AAP, SDPI, SUCI (C), Small parties & independents

The Kerala election results will be significant not only for the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front, but also for the broader Left movement in India, as Kerala remains the only state currently governed by the Left.

Top 5 key candidates to watch in Kerala Assembly elections today:

Pinarayi Vijayan

Veteran Left leader and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 80, is leading the Left Democratic Front (LDF) battle, fighting anti-incumbency. Vijayan has been a central face of the ruling alliance in Kerala and is contesting for his third term in the Assembly from the Dharmadam constituency.

VD Satheesan

V D Satheesan is the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly. The Congress leader has been the main face of his party-led United Democratic Front (UDF), challenging the incumbent LDF. Satheesan is contesting again from the Paravur constituency.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Former Union Minister Chandrasekhar is also the Kerala unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is contesting from the Nemom seat in Thiruvananthapuram.

KK Shailaja

Veteran communist leader KK Shailaja is arguably one of the most recognisable faces of the LDF in the Kerala Assembly battle. The former minister is contesting from the Peravoor constituency in Kannur district.

V Muraleedharan

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister V Muraleedharan is contesting from the Kazhakootam seat.