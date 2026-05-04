Kerala election result 2026 LIVE: UDF pushes for a comeback, LDF works to retain its foothold; Counting begins shortly

Kerala election result 2026 LIVE: The Kerala Assembly elections 2026, which saw a triangular contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), and a resurgent NDA led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, will decide the fate of 883 candidates on Monday, May 4.
Voting for the 140-member Assembly was held in a single phase on April 9. A political party or coalition needs to win at least 71 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark, to form a government in the southern state.
Exit polls released on Wednesday, April 29, projected a massive win for the UDF. From Axis My India to MATRIZE to P-Marq, many predicted more than 70–71 seats for the Congress's UDF in a major turnaround.
The alliances in Kerala include:
UDF: CONG, IUML, KEC, RSP, KC (J), CMP and RMPI
LDF: CPIM, CPI, KEC (M), NCP(SP), RJD, ISJD, INL, KEC (B), RSPL, CONG (S)
NDA: BJP, BDJS, TTP
Others: BSP, AAP, SDPI, SUCI (C), Small parties & independents
The Kerala election results will be significant not only for the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front, but also for the broader Left movement in India, as Kerala remains the only state currently governed by the Left.
Top 5 key candidates to watch in Kerala Assembly elections today:
Pinarayi Vijayan
Veteran Left leader and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 80, is leading the Left Democratic Front (LDF) battle, fighting anti-incumbency. Vijayan has been a central face of the ruling alliance in Kerala and is contesting for his third term in the Assembly from the Dharmadam constituency.
VD Satheesan
V D Satheesan is the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly. The Congress leader has been the main face of his party-led United Democratic Front (UDF), challenging the incumbent LDF. Satheesan is contesting again from the Paravur constituency.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Former Union Minister Chandrasekhar is also the Kerala unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is contesting from the Nemom seat in Thiruvananthapuram.
KK Shailaja
Veteran communist leader KK Shailaja is arguably one of the most recognisable faces of the LDF in the Kerala Assembly battle. The former minister is contesting from the Peravoor constituency in Kannur district.
V Muraleedharan
Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister V Muraleedharan is contesting from the Kazhakootam seat.
If the LDF (Left Democratic Front) were to face such a definitive defeat, it would indeed mark a major turning point for the "Left" in Indian politics. Keralam is currently the only state in India where the Left is in power. After losing their long-held strongholds in West Bengal (2011) and Tripura (2018), the LDF's performance in Kerala is often seen as the survival of the Left as a ruling force in India.
JVC projected that UDF would win with 72 to 84 seats, LDF 52-60 seats and BJP-led NDA three to eight seats. Keralam went to the polls in a single phase on April 9, and the voter turnout was 78.27 per cent.
According to People's Pulse, the ruling LDF is poised to win 55 to 60 seats, UDF 75 to 85 seats and NDA 0-3 seats.
Axis My India projected a comfortable majority for UDF and said it will win 78 to 90 seats in the 140-member assembly. It said the Left Democratic Front would win 49 to 62 seats and the BJP-led NDA zero to three seats.
Exit poll projections have predicted that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is poised to win Keralam assembly polls.
Despite the fact that all exit polls predicted that UDF will come to power, LDF is confident that it will come back for a third term
The LDF had won the 2021 polls and broken the trend of the state having a change of government every five years.
The party had won 99 out of 140 seats in the 2021 polls with CPI-M winning 62. Pinarayi Vijayan became Chief Minister for another term.
The results of Keralam elections will be out on May 4, along with the outcome of elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.
Counting starts at 8 am