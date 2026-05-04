Kerala Election Result LIVE: UDF heading towards victory; celebrations at Indira Bhavan, KPCC headquarters

Kerala Election Result LIVE: After 10 years of CPI(M)-led LDF rule, Kerala is headed for a change once again in 2026. The Congress-UDF has come out in front as per early counting trends on Monday. The UDF is currently leading in around 100 out of the 140 assembly seats in the states. Even Pinarayi Vijayan, the outgoing Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader, is trailing from his Dharmadam constituency, which is considered a Left stronghold.

Congress leaders and workers are already in celebration mode in Indira Bhavan, the party’s headquarters in New Delhi.

Jubliant workers have also been gathering at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, where they are beating drums and distributing sweets.

What are early trends saying? Kerala Election Result LIVE: The Congress has surged ahead in early trends in Keralam. It has won 3 seats and is currently leading in 59. On the other hand, the CPI(M) has won a single seat and is leading in 25 seats.

The CPI is leading in nine seats while UDF ally IUML is leading in 22.