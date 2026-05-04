Kerala Election Result LIVE: UDF heading towards victory; celebrations at Indira Bhavan, KPCC headquarters

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Sayak Basu

Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.



Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.



He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.



Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.



Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.