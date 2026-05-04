Kerala election results: fiscal mess may get worse regardless of which party forms govt

Chennai: To say the Kerala government’s finances are in a mess is an understatement. The state has a litany of woes which successive governments have failed to take head on. Its ability to raise revenue is impaired. Its borrowings are high, and so is its interest burden. It is struggling to create jobs for its educated youth. They are leaving for better pastures. This is adding pressure to the already ageing population, which is fuelling higher healthcare and pension costs.
Chennai: To say the Kerala government’s finances are in a mess is an understatement. The state has a litany of woes which successive governments have failed to take head on. Its ability to raise revenue is impaired. Its borrowings are high, and so is its interest burden. It is struggling to create jobs for its educated youth. They are leaving for better pastures. This is adding pressure to the already ageing population, which is fuelling higher healthcare and pension costs.
The pattern of remittances, which account for 20% of the gross state domestic product (GSDP), is changing for the worse. With successive governments failing to take on this litany of woes, its finances have only worsened. “The state’s financial position is pitiable,” K.P. Kannan, a development economist and former director at the Centre for Development Studies, recently told Mint.
The pattern of remittances, which account for 20% of the gross state domestic product (GSDP), is changing for the worse. With successive governments failing to take on this litany of woes, its finances have only worsened. “The state’s financial position is pitiable,” K.P. Kannan, a development economist and former director at the Centre for Development Studies, recently told Mint.
Rich people, poor government: Kerala is a perfect example of a state with rich people and poor government. People of the state consume a lot. “For example, households in Kerala with at least one car is 25% as per recent household consumption surveys. Compare this with the national average of just 8%. The story is the same when it comes to consumer durables,” Kannan pointed out. But the higher consumption does not translate into higher taxes.
Between 2017-18 and 2023-24, the state’s own tax revenues grew by an average 6.5% per year, even as its GSDP grew by 8.5% annually. The state’s tax to GSDP ratio has declined from 9% in the 2016-21 period to 7.8% in the 2021-26 period, according to Kannan, citing Kerala budget numbers.
Leader of the opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V.D. Satheesan, blamed this on poor tax administration and massive leakages. “The state's tax from gold was ₹500 crore when the gold price was ₹4,000 for 8 grams. Now the prices are over ₹1 lakh, but tax collection is still ₹500 crore,” he said.
Lower revenue, higher expenses: Inability to raise resources is compounded by the state’s high committed expenditure—payments for salaries, pensions, and interest. Nearly 70% of its revenue receipts go to funding the committed expenditure, as per PRS Legislative Research. This leaves very little money for productive expenses. The state’s capital expenditure is just 1.4% of its GSDP and is among the lowest in the country. The state is unable to invest in the future.
Debt trap: Lower revenues and higher expenses have forced the state to borrow heavily. Almost 50% of its borrowings go towards meeting its revenue expenditure. Not surprising that its revenue deficit is a high 2.5% of its GSDP or ₹27,845 crore in 2024-25. “The state has been in a debt trap for a long time,” Kannan said.
Jobs, Jobs, Jobs: By not investing in the future, the state has not been able to create enough jobs, especially for its educated youth. This is forcing them to leave the state. Rajeeve P, minister for law, industries, and coir in the LDF government, said adequate jobs have been created. “In the last five years, we have brought in investments worth ₹3.3 trillion and close to 15 lakh jobs have been created,” he said. But lack of jobs was an important electoral issue.
India’s geriatric capital: Kerala, is ageing fast. As much as 17% of its population is above 60 years, as against the national average of 7%. This has caused health care costs to rise. So has the pension bill, especially considering that the state’s retirement age is a low 56 years. With the youth leaving the state searching for jobs and the share of the older population rising sharply, the state is facing a demographic nightmare.
Shrinking life line: Remittances, as mentioned earlier, are the state’s life line. It drives the consumption. But over the years, the nature of remittances has changed. Earlier, migrants predominantly went to West Asia. With little scope to buy property or settle down there, they sent in their savings as remittances to India. Today’s migration is to countries like the US, UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. People tend to invest in properties and eventually settle down there. Quantum of remittances as a share of GSDP has begun to decline.
The coming storm: The current crisis in West Asia could not have come at a worse time. With the economies in the region hit due to shutdown in oil or gas production, flight disruptions, and a fall in tourist arrivals, Indian workers are not being paid their full salary. This will cause remittances to fall sharply in the coming months. Also, the Pay Commission set up to recommend salary revision for government workers is due soon, and this should cause the salary and pension bill for the government to rise sharply. Both these developments will exacerbate the financial crisis the state is already in.